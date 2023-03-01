Purplebricks Group Plc: Strategic Review Update - -2

DJ Purplebricks Group Plc: Strategic Review Update - Launch of Formal Sale Process under the Takeover Code

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "TAKEOVER CODE") AND IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION BY ANY PARTY TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE TAKEOVER CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE FOR PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MAY BE MADE.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014 AS AMENDED AND TRANSPOSED INTO UK LAW IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR").

1 March 2023

Purplebricks Group plc

("Purplebricks", the "Company" or the "Group")

Strategic Review Update - Launch of Formal Sale Process under the Takeover Code

Purplebricks Group plc (AIM: PURP), the UK's leading tech-led estate agency business, announced on 17 February 2023 the commencement of a strategic review (the "Strategic Review").

Since this announcement, the Group has received several credible expressions of interest that the Board wish to pursue in a coordinated fashion, alongside engaging with a wider range of potentially interested parties, in relation to a potential acquisition of the Company or some or all of the Group's business and assets.

Purplebricks announces that, in order to fully explore the option of the potential sale of the Group, and to enable that process to establish whether there is a bidder prepared to offer a value that the Board considers attractive relative to the prospects of Purplebricks as a standalone listed company, the Strategic Review will include a "formal sale process" (as referred to in Note 2 on Rule 2.6 of the Takeover Code) (the "Formal Sale Process"). The Formal Sale Process will enable the Board and its advisers to conduct an orderly process and engage more widely with potentially interested parties, with a view to maximising the outcome for Purplebricks' shareholders. It remains possible that, following completion of the Formal Sale Process, the Board will consider that Purplebricks and its shareholders would be best served by alternative strategic options available to the Company, including by Purplebricks remaining a listed company. The Takeover Panel has granted a dispensation from the requirements of Rules 2.4(a), 2.4(b) and 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code such that any interested party participating in the Formal Sale Process will not be required to be publicly identified as a result of this announcement and will not be subject to the 28 day deadline referred to in Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code for so long as it is participating in the Formal Sale Process.

The Board has appointed Zeus Capital Limited ("Zeus") and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as its financial advisers with regards to the Strategic Review, the Formal Sale Process and any offer for the Company that may be forthcoming.

Parties interested in submitting any expression of interest or other proposal relating to any strategic option for the Company, should contact PwC via the contact details given below.

It is currently expected that any party interested in submitting any form of proposal for consideration within the Formal Sale Process will, at the appropriate time, be required to enter into a non-disclosure agreement and standstill arrangement with the Group on terms satisfactory to the Board and on the same terms, in all material respects, as other interested parties before being permitted to participate in the process. The Group then intends to provide such interested parties with certain information on its business, following which interested parties shall be invited to submit their proposals to PwC and Zeus. The Company will update the market in due course regarding timings for the Formal Sale Process. The Board reserves the right to alter any aspect of the process as outlined above or to terminate the process at any time and in such cases will make an announcement as appropriate. The Board also reserves the right to reject any approach or terminate discussions with any interested party at any time.

The Company is not currently in receipt of an approach from any potential offeror at the date of this announcement. Shareholders are advised that this announcement does not represent a firm intention by any party to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code and there can be no certainty that any offers will be made as a result of the Formal Sale Process, that any sale, strategic investment or other transaction will be concluded, nor as to the terms on which any offer, strategic investment or other transaction may be made.

Enquiries

Purplebricks Helena Marston (CEO) and Dominique Highfield (CFO) Via M7 Communications Ltd Zeus (Financial Adviser, Nominated Adviser & Broker) + 44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Jamie Peel, James Hornigold (Investment Banking) Benjamin Robertson (Corporate Broking) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Financial Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7583 5000 Jon Raggett M7 Communications +44 (0) 7903 089 543 Mark Reed mark@m7communications.co.uk

The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of Purplebricks Group plc is Dominique Highfield, Chief Financial Officer.

About Purplebricks

Purplebricks is a leading technology-led estate agency business, based in the UK. Purplebricks combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Partners and innovative technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Purplebricks shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.

Important information

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

This announcement (including any information incorporated by reference in this announcement) contains statements about the Company that are or may be deemed to be forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, may be forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers should not rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company disclaims any obligation or responsibility to update publicly or review any forward-looking or other statements contained in this announcement, except as required by applicable law.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdictions.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in one per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified.

An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in one per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Publication on a website

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this announcement will be made available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) on Purplebricks' website at https:// www.purplebricksplc.com/investors by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the first business day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

