DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension from trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension from trading 01-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 01/03/2023:

Wheelsure Holdings Plc

Ordinary Shares Symbol: WHLP ISIN: GB00BM950Z45

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1571193 01-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571193&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)