DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension from trading
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension from trading 01-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 01/03/2023:
Wheelsure Holdings Plc
Ordinary Shares Symbol: WHLP ISIN: GB00BM950Z45
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1571193 01-March-2023
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571193&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 01, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)