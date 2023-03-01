DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to APEX Segment

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AQSE announces that RentGuarantor Holdings PLC has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 1st March 2023.

Ticker: RGG

ISIN: GB00BMCM8706

