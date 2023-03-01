Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
28.02.23
16:18 Uhr
1,430 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.03.2023 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Morocco Petroleum Agreement signed

Genel Energy PLC: Morocco Petroleum Agreement signed 01-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 March 2023

Genel Energy plc

Morocco Petroleum Agreement signed

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that a Petroleum Agreement and Association Contract has now been signed with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines ('ONHYM') regarding the Lagzira block (75% working interest and operator).

The Agreement is for a full eight-year exploration term (in three exploration periods), with attractive fiscal terms.

The Lagzira block (formerly Sidi Moussa) is a large offshore licence, in water depths of 200-1,200 metres, with a proven petroleum system following Genel's 2014 SM-1 well, which recovered oil from the Upper Jurassic reservoirs.

New multi-azimuth broadband 3D seismic acquired in 2018 by Genel resulted in a significant uplift and improvement in subsurface imaging, and prospects have been high-graded, with follow on potential in the wider area. The data has highlighted new plays and provided an enhanced understanding of the SM-1 well result.

In total, 18 prospects and leads have been identified, with over 2.5 Bboe mean recoverable prospective resource potential and individual prospects estimated at 100-700 MMbbls each.

Genel has launched a process to find a partner to take a material equity position and jointly pursue the exploration programme in the block, with the opportunity to drill and test one of the high-graded prospects.

Genel is hosting a webinar on the Lagzira opportunity on 2 March 2023 at 1400 GMT. To register, click here.

-ends-

For information on the farm-out process, please contact: 

PVE Consulting 
        +44 7971 073 198 
Peter Elliott

For other information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 226473 
EQS News ID:  1571159 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571159&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
