Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
01.03.2023 | 08:31
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 01-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
 
Essentially Group PLC 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
 
Registered Office and Principal Place of Business 
Finsgate, 5-7 Cranwood Street, London EC1V 9EE 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
 
Raja Wail Khaireddin Abuljebain (CEO) 
Stuart Anthony Lever (Chairman and Executive Chairman) 
Mohammed Raouf (Executive Director -CFO) 
Ajay Kumar Rajpal (Non- Executive Director) 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
 
Consumer Discretionary 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
Essentially Group PLC's ("Essentially Group UK") mission and strategy is the acquisition, holding and development of 
companies active in the health food and beverages market. On 1 September 2022, Essentially Group UK acquired 
Essentially Holdings Ltd ("Essentially Holdings UAE") (and its wholly owned subsidiary, Essentially Juices 
Manufacturing LLC ("EJM")) by means of a share for share exchange. 
 
EJM operates in the health food industry and more specifically in the juice market, offering premium quality wellness 
shots, functional juices, lemonades, nut milks, single origin fruit juices and healthy protein snacks within the UAE 
and regional markets. EJM has a manufacturing facility in Dubai where the beverages are produced. 
 
EJM does not thermally pasteurise its beverages but instead uses a process known as high pressure processing ("HPP") 
i.e., a non-thermal 'pasteurisation'. The HPP process "deactivates" unwanted microorganisms in the juices and 
consequently extends shelf life by up to 28 days. By using pressure instead of heat, the final product also remains 
unaltered from an organoleptic perspective and is nutrient-dense. 
 
All of EJM's bottles are 100% recyclable. EJM is committed to protect the planet and is assessing the viability of 
recycled polyethylene terephthalate ('rPET') and/or biodegradable and compostable polylactic acid ('PLA') plastic 
bottles for its beverages. 
 
EJM is active in the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia fruit and vegetable juice market. The GCC fruit and vegetable 
juice market size reached USUSD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USUSD 4.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a 
growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the period 2022-2027. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited 
Monday Studios 
Regis Road 
London NW5 3EW 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
 
50,300,000 Ordinary Shares; par value GBP0.001 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
The directors expect that upon admission more than 30% of Essentially Group PLC's share capital in issue will be held 
in public hands. 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN THREE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND 
POST-ADMISSION: 
 
So far as the Company is aware, the only persons who are directly or indirectly interested in 3 per cent. or more of 
the share capital in issue or total voting rights of the Company as at the date of this Pre-Admission Announcement, and 
are expected (based on the information available as at the date of this Document) immediately following Admission (as 
appropriate) are as follows: 
 
Pre-Admission 
Raja Wail Khaireddin Abuljebain 44.99 % indirectly through the Afia Foundation 
Esus Ltd 17.95 % 
 
Post-Admission 
Raja Wail Khaireddin Abuljebain 43.85 % indirectly through the Afia Foundation 
Esus Ltd 17.49 % 
 
 
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: 
 
N/A 
 
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 
 
17 March 2023 
 
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: 
 
www.essentiallyplc.com 
 
In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: 
 
NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: 
 
N/A 
 
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: 
 
N/A 
 
DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: 
 
The locked-in parties include the Directors and their connected parties and some shareholders. They will be locked in 
for a period of 12 months from Admission (the lock- in period) and further, the Directors undertake not to dispose of 
their shares for a further period of 12 months after the end of the lock- in period without first consulting the 
Company and Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited. 
 
DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND 
THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: 
 
N/A 
 
 
In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be 
disclosed as follows: 
 
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 
 
N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1571063 01-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571063&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.