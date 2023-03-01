Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors, at its meeting on 22 February 2023 under the chairmanship of Jacques Gounon, decided to convene the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of Getlink shareholders on 27 April 20231

The Board of Directors has decided the financial resolutions that will be proposed to the shareholders at this General Meeting and those relating to the remuneration of the chief executive officer, chairman of the board and directors. It is proposed that shareholders vote on a dividend of €0.50 per share, which is five times the dividend proposed in 2022.

As already announced in 2022, the directorships of Perrette Rey and Colette Lewiner will expire at the end of this General Meeting and will not be proposed for renewal. The Board of Directors warmly thanks Perrette Rey and Colette Lewiner for the quality of their participation in the work of the Board of Directors and its committees.

As an extension of the work initiated in 2018 and the rotations organised since 2020 to ensure a harmonious renewal of the directors' term of office, the Board of Directors, noting the structural characteristics defined in its diversity policy and considering the change in its shareholding following the strengthening of Eiffage's stake in the share capital of Getlink SE, resolved to propose to the next General Meeting the appointments of Benoît de Ruffray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eiffage, and Marie Lemarié, Chief Executive Officer of Scor Ireland and Director of Eiffage, as non-independent Directors.

These appointments will help to ensure that Getlink's Board retains strong experience in rail construction and maintenance, concessions, while strengthening expertise in finance and risk management.

The Combined General Meeting will be held in person on 27 April 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Marcq-en-Barœul (Lille, France).

MARIE LEMARIE

Born in 1972 and a French citizen, Marie Lemarié is a graduate of the École Polytechnique, ENSAE and Boston University (Master in Economics). She started her career as an economist (RexeCode) and in asset management (State Street Bank). She joined Aviva (International Insurance Group) in 2003. She created and then headed the investment department at Aviva France until 2011. In 2012, she joined the French insurance group Groupama where she led on investment management, mergers and acquisitions, financing and capital management for the Group. In 2018, she joined SCOR Ireland as Managing Director.

BENOIT DE RUFFRAY

Born in 1966 and a French citizen, Benoît de Ruffray is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École des Ponts ParisTech and holds a master's degree from Imperial College London. He began his career in 1990 with the Bouygues Group. At Bouygues Travaux Publics until 2003, he held various positions and was in charge of major projects, before taking over the management of the Latin America zone in 2001. From 2003 to 2007, he was Managing Director of Dragages Hong Kong and supervised the activities of Bouygues Travaux Publics in Asia-Pacific and Bouygues Bâtiment International in North Asia. In 2008, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Bouygues Bâtiment International. In 2015, Benoît de Ruffray was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Soletanche Freyssinet. He became Chairman and CEO of Eiffage in January 2016.

1 The notice of this meeting will be published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) on 1 March 2023 and will be available on the Company's website.

