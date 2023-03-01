

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN), on Wednesday, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC, has priced a three tranche global bond offering totaling $2.25 billion on 28 February 2023.



Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to close on 3 March 2023. The transaction, which is a global offering registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC, consists of the following three tranches:



Notes issued by AstraZeneca Finance LLC and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AstraZeneca - $1.1 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.875%, maturing 3 March 2028; $650 million of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.900%, maturing 3 March 2030; and $500 million of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4.875%, maturing 3 March 2033.



The company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness.



