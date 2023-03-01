

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L), a British maker of luxury sports cars and grand tourers, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax was 16.3 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 25.2 million pounds.



Adjusted EBITDA climbed 68 percent to 110.4 million pounds from 65.6 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue grew 46 percent to 524.3 million pounds from prior year's 358.9 million pounds with continued strong demand across all product lines.



Total wholesales were 2,352 units, up 22 percent from 1,928 units last year.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects to deliver significant growth in profitability compared to 2022, primarily driven by an increase in volumes and higher gross margin.



Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year is expected to be up to around 20 percent, and wholesale volume is expected to grow to around 7,000 units.



Further, Aston Martin said it is on track to achieve 2024/25 financial targets of around 2 billion pounds of revenue and 500 million pounds of adjusted EBITDA, but with significantly lower volumes than originally planned.



The company remains highly confident to achieve target to deliver 10,000 wholesales over the coming years, and with it, significantly enhanced financial performance.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken