Solvay S.A.: Solvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market

Solvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market

The Group held a webinar focused on activities in its Composite Materials division

Brussels, March 1, 2023 - 08:45 CET

Solvay held a webinarfor the investment community on its activities serving the Aerospace & Defense sector - which will become part of the future SpecialtyCo. Today, this sector is addressed mainly by the Composite Materials business, which is currently included in the Materials business segment. This webinar marked the sixth webinar in Solvay's series that began in December 2021. Topics of the previous webinars were an explanation of innovative materials supplied to the automotive industry, an update on Solvay's consumer-facing businesses, a presentation on the Peroxides business, a description of the Company's progress and future in Soda Ash & Derivatives, and an ESG update.

Composite Materials have many benefits, including reducing weight, increasing design freedom, and enabling increased production throughput. These benefits can provide up to 25% increased fuel efficiency and thus, reduced greenhouse gas emissions. This results in better aircraft that burn less fuel and are therefore cheaper to operate.

Solvay's technologies are on the roughly 8,000 passenger planes in the sky right now. The company has a balanced exposure to commercial aviation, defense, and space & launch which positions the company for continued growth. Solvay aspires to grow this sector's net sales by approximately 10% per annum across the mid-term, driven by:

The ongoing recovery in commercial aviation following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with good visibility on the industry's order book backlog.

Solvay's broad and unmatched Materials portfolio which includes specified applications on all major aircraft programs.

An innovation engine that benefits from Solvay's Growth Platforms that will focus on the future needs of Commercial Aviation, Space & Launch, and Advanced Air Mobility markets with novel composites and processes.

A global footprint which is certified to supply the highly regulated aviation industry.

A replay of today's presentation is available on Solvay's Investor Relations website.

