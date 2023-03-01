Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
WKN: A2QHPG ISIN: SE0014960431 Ticker-Symbol: 6QP 
Frankfurt
01.03.23
08:01 Uhr
8,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.03.2023
Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in February 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 February to 28 February, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 650 tonnes of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 550 tonnes were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 950 tonnes of dissolving pulp during the period.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
investors@renewcell.com
+46 705 903 204

Attachments

Renewcell's production development in February 2023

