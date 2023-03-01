

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX), a Swiss-based life insurance provider, on Wednesday posted an increase in earnings for the year 2022, amidst a rise in fee result.



Patrick Frost, CEO of the Swiss Life Group, said: 'Swiss Life performed very well in an economically challenging year. I am particularly pleased with the growth path for the fee result and the cash remittance to the holding company, which will enable a further increase in the dividend.'



For the 12-month period, the Zurich-headquartered firm reported a profit of CHF 1.46 billion, compared with CHF 1.25 billion of 2021. Adjusted profit from operations was at CHF 2.06 billion, higher than last year's CHF 1.81 billion.



Premiums came in at CHF 19.6 billion as against last year's CHF 20.2 billion, which corresponds to an increase of 1% in local currency. Fee result improved to CHF 756 million from 668 million a year ago.



The Group said it will pay an annual dividend of CHF 30.00 per share, which is higher than last year's CHF 25.00 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 5.



In addition, the company has appointed Theo Iaponas as the new Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Life International, with effect from July 1. Iaponas has held several management positions at Swiss Life since 2009, most recently at Swiss Life International as CEO of Global Employee Benefits in Luxembourg.



Iaponas will succeed Nils Frowein, who, after 15 years at the Swiss Life Group, has decided to embark on another new chapter in his career.



Looking ahead, Swiss Life noted that the 'Swiss Life 2024' Group-wide program is very well on track and it is convinced to achieve or exceed the Group's financial targets by 2024.



