

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust Plc. (MUT.L) reported that its net return after taxation for the six months ended 31 December 2022 declined to 39.45 million pounds or 33.9 pence per share from 78.30 million pounds or 66.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Gains on investments for the year were 22.01 million pounds down from 59.82 million pounds in the previous year.



The company said it expected the fourth interim dividend, to be announced in August 2023 and paid in September 2023, to be at least 11.75 pence per share, as compared to 11.25 pence per share declared for the previous year.



