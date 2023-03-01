

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) reported profit before tax of 77.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 67.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 24.3 pence compared to 17.8 pence. Pre-exceptional earnings per share increased to 19.8 pence from 17.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 645.5 million pounds compared to 548.7 million pounds, last year. Revenue less impairment increased to 538.8 million pounds from 492.5 million pounds.



The Board declared a 12.1% increase in the final dividend to 6.5 pence per share. This is in line with the Group's progressive dividend policy and brings the full-year dividend to 9.2 pence per share, an increase of 15% on 2021.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken