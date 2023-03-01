DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 286.016
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16840
CODE: UTIW LN
ISIN: LU0533034632
