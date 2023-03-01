Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FIFAX ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 MARCH 2023 SHARES FIFAX ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Fifax Abp is traded without right to share issue as of 2 of March. Trading code: FIFAX ISIN: FI4000496328 Orderbook id: 226472 Ratio: 1:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: EUR 0.20 / share Subscription period: 8 March 2023 - 22 March 2023 First day of trading without right to share issue: 2 March 2023 Record date: 3 March 2023 The orderbook FIFAX will be flushed on Wednesday evening 1 March 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260