Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
01.03.2023
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FIFAX ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 MARCH 2023 SHARES

FIFAX ABP: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Fifax Abp is traded without right to share issue as of 2 of March.

Trading code: FIFAX
ISIN: FI4000496328
Orderbook id: 226472
Ratio: 1:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 1 subscription right
entitles to subscribe for 1 share) 
Subscription price: EUR 0.20 / share
Subscription period: 8 March 2023 - 22 March 2023
First day of trading without right to share issue: 2 March 2023
Record date: 3 March 2023

The orderbook FIFAX will be flushed on Wednesday evening 1 March 2023.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
