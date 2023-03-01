Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been increased. The change will take effect as per 2 March 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 134,410,871 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Increase, exercise of warrants: 404,861 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 134,815,732 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Exercise prices, warrants: USD 19.27 - 140 shares USD 23.13 - 140 shares USD 0 - 404,581 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66