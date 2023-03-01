Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DV8N ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Stuttgart
01.03.23
08:03 Uhr
38,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2023 | 09:58
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been increased. The change will
take effect as per 2 March 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07     
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation   
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 134,410,871 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Increase, exercise of warrants: 404,861 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  134,815,732 shares  
-------------------------------------------------------
Exercise prices, warrants:    USD 19.27 - 140 shares
                 USD 23.13 - 140 shares
                 USD 0 - 404,581 shares
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001      
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE         
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224        
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.