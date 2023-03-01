Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
Dow Jones News
01.03.2023 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DIGE LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.931

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11621583

CODE: DIGE LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

ISIN:      LU2023678878 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DIGE LN 
Sequence No.:  226655 
EQS News ID:  1571773 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)

