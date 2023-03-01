DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 936.5129

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 223482

CODE: JAPB LN

ISIN: LU2099287448

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2099287448 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JAPB LN Sequence No.: 226673 EQS News ID: 1571809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)