Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.5078
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49327941
CODE: PRIR LN
ISIN: LU1931975152
