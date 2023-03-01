DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.177
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35076578
CODE: ESRU LN
ISIN: LU1861137484
