Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Ticker-Symbol: B6S 
München
01.03.23
08:02 Uhr
9,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3509,65011:25
Dow Jones News
01.03.2023 | 10:01
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Total Voting Rights 01-March-2023 / 08:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

1 March 2023

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 28 February 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 258,341,022 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each ("Shares"). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS's on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS's are included within the total set out above.

The above figure of 258,341,022 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares under the Rules.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  226472 
EQS News ID:  1571125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.