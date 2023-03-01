First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061553674 RE-MATCH HOLDING Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status because the company has entered into an agreement with Project Astro BidCo ApS (the "Offeror"), concerning the Offeror's voluntary unregulated public offer to all shareholders to acquire shares in the company. According to rule 6.3.1(e) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 1 March 2023. ________________________________________________________________________________ __ For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66