Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 01-March-2023

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6

Total Voting Rights

As at 28 February 2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 6,048,228 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury.

The above figure (6,048,228) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

