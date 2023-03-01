Anzeige
01.03.2023
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, February 28

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Date: 1 March 2023

Name of applicant:BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General Purpose block listing
Period of return:From:1 September 2022To:28 February 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:19,272,125
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:19,272,125

Name of contact:Caroline Driscoll
Telephone number of contact:020 7743 2427
