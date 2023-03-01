DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.8612

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45126997

CODE: ECRP LN

ISIN: LU1437018168

