Mittwoch, 01.03.2023

WKN: 853292 ISIN: FR0000121014 Ticker-Symbol: MOH 
Tradegate
01.03.23
11:46 Uhr
806,20 Euro
+17,00
+2,15 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
01.03.2023 | 08:36
LVMH: Share buyback program

Paris, March 1st, 2023

In accordance with its share buyback program, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (LVMH) has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate for the acquisition of its own shares for a maximum amount of one billion five hundred million euros over a period beginning on March 1st, 2023 and ending on or before July 20th, 2023.

The shares repurchased are intended to be cancelled.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tre´han
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20


MEDIA CONTACTS
France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05		 France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991		 UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810

 China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
