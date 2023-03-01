Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS32 ISIN: DK0061540341 Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA 
Tradegate
01.03.23
09:41 Uhr
3,445 Euro
-0,145
-4,04 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4203,46011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 08:00
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: 05/2023 Green Hydrogen Systems announces changes to its Board of Directors

Company announcement 05/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems announces changes to its Board of Directors

Kolding, Denmark, 1 March 2023 - In connection with today's Board of Directors meeting in Green Hydrogen Systems, the Company announces future changes to its Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2023.

Thomas Thune Andersen
Following past years efforts towards growth and commercialisation of the Company, Thomas Thune Andersen has decided that the timing of the Annual General Meeting this year is right to step down from the Board of Directors. Consequently, Thomas Thune Andersen will not seek re-election to Green Hydrogen Systems' Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Jakob Fuhr Hansen
Since Jakob Fuhr Hansen co-led the Nordic Alpha Partner investment in Green Hydrogen Systems in 2019, the Company has developed to an established manufacturer of electrolysis equipment. Jakob Fuhr Hansen has decided that the timing of the Annual General Meeting this year is right to step down from the Board of Directors and consequently, he will not seek re-election to Green Hydrogen Systems' Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Poul Due Jensen
To strengthen the Board of Directors' competencies within industrialisation, manufacturing, sales and partnerships internationally, the Board will nominate Poul Due Jensen, Group President & CEO of Grundfos Holding A/S, as candidate for the Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems for election at the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Poul Due Jensen is a Danish citizen and holds a Diploma in Business Administration & Marketing as well as executive educations from IMD Business School, Stanford University and Insead.

If elected at the Annual General Meeting, Poul Due Jensen will be regarded as an independent board member.

Christian Clausen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says:

"Following the past years' comprehensive work bringing the company from a research and development phase through a public listing and now well into commercialisation and industrialisation, I would like to thank Thomas and Jakob for their contribution to the Board of Directors and the development of Green Hydrogen Systems.

Likewise, I'm pleased that Poul Due Jensen will be nominated to the Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems. Poul will bring vast executive experience from building and managing international organisations among others within manufacturing and sales - competencies that are valued to the Board of Directors as Green Hydrogen Systems continues the industrialisation and scaling of production."

Green Hydrogen Systems will hold its Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2023.

For more info please contact:

Investors:
Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations,
+45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media:
Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations,
+45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen solely based on renewable electricity. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading energy, as well as industrial companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems
Ticker: GREENH
Tag: Company announcement


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.