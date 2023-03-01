Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
27.02.23
21:07 Uhr
5,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,95 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,30012:36
Dow Jones News
01.03.2023 | 11:04
144 Leser
SThree: Publication of 2022 Annual Report & Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

DJ SThree: Publication of 2022 Annual Report & Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

SThree (STEM) SThree: Publication of 2022 Annual Report & Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting 01-March-2023 / 09:31 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 March 2023

SThree plc

Publication of 2022 Annual Report &

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

SThree plc announces that it has today published the following documents on the Company's website, https:// www.sthree.com/en/investors/

-- Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report"); and

-- Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") to be held in London on 19 April 2023; and

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the 2022 Annual Report and the AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.3,00 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  226730 
EQS News ID:  1571965 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 04:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
