SThree: Publication of 2022 Annual Report & Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

1 March 2023

SThree plc

Publication of 2022 Annual Report &

Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

SThree plc announces that it has today published the following documents on the Company's website, https:// www.sthree.com/en/investors/

-- Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report"); and

-- Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") to be held in London on 19 April 2023; and

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the 2022 Annual Report and the AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.3,00 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

