Leon Inspection's Resilient Business Delivered over 30% Profit in 2022

Leon Inspection's Resilient Business Delivered over 30% Profit in 2022

Various unexpected factors had brought tremendous challenges to business operations during 2022. The Group delivered stable performance amid the challenging business environment, and continued to enhance its sustainability and brand credibility. The Group streamlined decision-making to better seize opportunities amidst challenges. The Group continued high-quality and steady development momentum during 2022, expecting to record an over 30% increase in profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. The substantial increase is mainly contributed by the following factors: 1. Sustainable "ESG-oriented development" under the "2+X" Strategy

ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's "2+X" development strategy. During the Year, the Group continued to devote increasing resources to ESG-oriented company policies, facilitating the successful implementation of its ESG development initiatives. Through the three main implementation dimensions of (1) ESG-Friendly; (2) ESG+; and (3) ESG-Focused3, the Group has achieved its ESG development strategies.. Led by the "ESG-oriented development" of the Company's four major business divisions, namely commodities services, clean energy, environment protection and climate change, the Company fully maximized synergies among all business divisions. 2. Promising Potential of New Business Divisions

During the Year, the Company made strategic investments in carbon neutrality services, and continued to bolster competitive advantages while doubling down on research and development of digital management platforms. In response to the rapid growth of new businesses, the Company systematically strengthened sustainable development in talent retention, innovation and corporate integrity, achieving promising results during the Year. 3. Enhanced Management System and Cost Control Measures

Being committed to the continuous optimization of operating system, the Company captured TIC market trend and focused on business development, continuously enhancing service quality and deepening cooperation with major customers. The Company continued to enhance resource allocation, effectively boosting the operating

efficiency and delivering effective cost control. 4. Competitive Strength Empowered by Global Networks

The Group seized opportunities brought by fast-growing emerging markets world-wide, and expanded its presence internationally from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa. With its global presence, the Group further enhanced its ability to serve industry leaders and enhanced its customers' loyalty.

Mr. Yang Rongbing, executive director and vice chairman of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited stated that: As the leading fast-growing enterprise in the Asia-Pacific region, the Group will continue to capture new opportunities with significant growth potentials focused on green and low-carbon development building on its strong brand advantage and solid operation capability, actively expand related business in the TIC markets at home and abroad, and further consolidate our leading position in niche markets.

About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, inspection, as well as technical and consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodities services, clean energy, environmental protection and climate change, empowering the industry to achieve eco-friendly and low-carbon transformation. It is the pioneer in the Chinese TIC listed companies to fast complete a global network expanding its presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa serves, and comprises 63 branches and professional laboratories globally.

File: Leon Inspection's Resilient Business Delivered over 30% Profit in 2022

