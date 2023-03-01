

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire equity interest in five discoveries in the Troll, Fram and Kvitebjorn area in the North Sea on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) from Wellesley Petroleum AS.



The transaction adds to Equinor's equity share in the following discoveries: An additional 18.8% in Grosbeak, 45% in Toppand, 40% in Atlantis and 20% in Rover Nord and Rover Sor.



Since 2019, Equinor has made seven discoveries in this area. Equinor has made a number of discoveries in this area, including Swisher, Toppand and Rover Nord and Sor.



Equinor has started field developments projects to coordinate the development of these discoveries in collaboration with partners.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken