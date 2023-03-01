EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q4 2022



01.03.2023 / 12:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Results for Q4 2022 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 1 March 2023 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 1 March 2023 Results for Q4 2022 ("Q4 Results") The Company's Q4 Results are accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5025R_1-2023-3-1.pdf Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

