Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to change the Company's name to "Carolina Rush Corporation" (the "Name Change") and to consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every ten existing common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company's new stock symbol on the TSXV will be "RUSH" and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and the new ticker symbol, on a post-Consolidated basis, market open on March 2, 2023.

As a result of the Consolidation, the 274,262,290 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation will be reduced to approximately 27,426,229 post-Consolidation Common Shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares. The exercise price of the Company's outstanding Common Share purchase warrants and the number of Common Shares issuable thereunder have been adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Name Change and Consolidation have been mailed out to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Name Change and Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF), is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeast U.S. Its flagship project is the past-producing Brewer Gold Mine, located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company acquired the historic Sawyer and New Sawyer gold mines, both located within the Sawyer Gold Trend in Randolph County, North Carolina.

For further information, please contact:

Jeanny So, Corporate Communications Manager

E: info@thecarolinarush.com

T: +1.647.202.0994

For additional information please visit our new website at http://www.thecarolinarush.com and our Twitter feed: @CarolinaRush.

