ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces 2022 Audited Financial Results with Record Revenue and Gross Profit

Record annual revenue of $58.82 million in fiscal 2022, year-over-year increase of 417%

Record quarterly revenue of $19.86 million in fiscal Q4 2022, year-over-year increase of 218%

Record gross profit of $7.70 million, year-over-year increase of 569%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF), a gaming and esports company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that is has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related Management Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") for the 12 months ended October 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"), the highlights of which are presented in this news release. The Financial Statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $19.86 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022, representing a 218% increase from revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2021 of $6.24 million.

Annual consolidated revenue in Fiscal 2022 of $58.82 million, representing a 417% increase from annual consolidated revenue for the 12 months ended October 31, 2021 (" Fiscal 2021 ") of $11.38 million.

") of $11.38 million. Annual gross profit in Fiscal 2022 of $7.70 million, representing a 569% increase from annual gross profit in Fiscal 2021 of $1.15 million.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] loss of $0.18 million in Fiscal 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.50 million in Fiscal 2021.

Total assets as at October 31, 2022 of $21.45 million, representing a 38% increase from total assets as at October 31, 2021 of $15.50 million.

"We are thrilled to announce our 2022 audited financial results, which showcase our strongest performance to date with record-breaking revenue, gross profit, and improvement in adjusted EBITDA." said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

"We set out many corporate goals in 2022, and I am proud to say we accomplished every single one of them. This is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work from our world class team. Further, our financial discipline, technology, strategic investments and intellectual property will help us to further hone our operations and set the foundation for strong, sustainable organic growth going forward.

We are also excited to share that we have successfully completed the final payments under the terms of ESE's acquisition of GameAddik, which puts us in an even better position to generate cash flows and create additional value for shareholders. With our strong balance sheet and growing portfolio of assets, we believe that ESE Entertainment is well-positioned for continued success in 2023 and beyond."

"After a period of significant acquisition growth, I am very excited that ESE is now well positioned to focus all efforts on organic growth opportunities. With the successful integration of our portfolio assets, we have set a fundamental base for the company. Our core focus is on profitability and delivering shareholder value, and I look forward to leading ESE's financial strategy to ensure that we are financially sound and positioned for sustained success." said Andrea Lieuwen, ESE's Chief Financial Officer.

Q4 2022 Operational Highlights:

On August 15, 2022, ESE announced that its media production division would produce two live in-person esports events, the finals of the League of Legends Ultraliga and Teamfight Tactics competitions.

On September 12, 2022, ESE appointed Andrea Lieuwen as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Ms. Lieuwen was responsible for the leadership and operations of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation's (GCGC) gaming properties across the Province of British Columbia, with almost 3,000 employees, and contributing to GCGC's growth from a small private entity to over $3 billion in market capitalization and operating 25 properties across Canada. GCGC was recently acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) through a go-private transaction in September 2021.

On October 6, 2022, ESE announced that it had entered a USD$5 million contract to deliver its technology and user acquisition services to a European video game developer and publisher.

On October 26, 2022, ESE announced that its gaming technology division became a certified Google Partner.

Subsequent Events:

On January 16, 2023, ESE closed a private placement offering of secured convertible debenture units of the Company for the gross proceeds of $1,250,000.

On January 20, 2023, the Company completed the final cash payment under the terms of its acquisition of GameAddik in the amount of $2.1 million.

In January 2023, ESE completed a non-brokered private placement financing of units, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 across three tranches.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods referenced therein:

Twelve months ended October 31, 2022 Twelve months ended October 31, 2021 (In Canadian dollars) $ $ Net loss for the period (29,837,831 ) (18,663,912 ) Provision for income taxes 444,476 614 Depreciation 828,742 38,974 Commissions 191,927 54,861 Finder's fees and stamp duty for acquisitions 1,539,563 1,669,923 Share-based payments 13,235,121 9,630,008 Interest 366,270 11,459 Accretion 178,773 - Impairment of K1CK Assets - 207,500 Impairment of Assets 13,042,447 3,548,313 Loss on derivative liability 56,001 -

The financial and operating results included in this news release are based on the audited results which were released on February 28, 2023. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A will be published under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to (i) the Company's ability to achieve strong, sustainable organic growth in the future; (ii) the Company's ability to generate cash flows and create additional value for shareholders; (iii) anticipated revenue growth and financial results, and (iv) the Company's ability to achieve profitability. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about ESE's prospective results of operations, revenues and margins and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about ESE's future business operations. ESE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release includes references to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and is defined by the Company as net income or loss before income taxes, depreciation, commissions, finder's fees and stamp duty for acquisitions, share-based payments, interest, accretion, impairment of assets, loss on derivative liability, and foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of financial performance because it provides an indication of the Company's ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in a cost-effective manner, finance its ongoing operations and service its financial obligations.

This non-IFRS financial measure is not an earnings or cash flow measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Our method of calculating such a financial measure may differ from the methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, our definition of this non-IFRS financial measure may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance or to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity and cash flows.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at October 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)



Note 2022 2021







ASSETS













Current assets





Cash

$ 812,220 $ 4,825,072 Receivables 8 9,571,707 844,148 Term deposits 301,799 - Prepaid expense and deposits 305,393 448,616 Inventory 797,018 406,549

11,788,137 6,524,385

Property and equipment 9 2,500,218 346,995 Deposit and investment 12 287,841 311,219 Intangible assets 5, 7, 10 3,713,342 711,000 Goodwill 5, 6, 7, 11 3,160,975 7,608,827

Total assets $ 21,450,513 $ 15,502,426

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13, 20 $ 6,977,112 $ 1,000,785 Lease liabilities 14 301,874 71,574 Acquisition payment commitment 6, 7 2,992,195 - Income taxes payable 730,423 - Loans and credit facilities 15 2,033,719 - Consideration payable 6 632,928 - Deferred revenue 21 268,519 234,390

13,936,770 1,306,749

Consideration payable 6 257,859 - Loans payable 15 358,090 - Convertible notes 16 2,806,965 - Deferred income tax liability 915,852 75,878 Lease liabilities 14 941,082 126,551

19,216,618 1,509,178

EQUITY Share capital 17 44,305,370 28,569,784 Share subscriptions received 8,700 1,050 Commitment to issue shares 5, 6, 17 3,937,227 4,375,304 Contributed surplus 5,193,753 2,388,107 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139,456 ) (107,129 ) Deficit (50,598,482 ) (21,202,268 ) Equity attributable to shareholders 2,707,112 14,024,848 Non-controlling interest (473,217 ) (31,600 )

Total equity 2,233,895 13,993,248



$ 21,450,513 $ 15,502,426

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended October 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)



Note 2022 2021 Revenue 21 $ 58,818,585 $ 11,384,731 Cost of sales 21 51,120,106 10,234,688 Gross Profit 7,698,479 1,150,043

Expenses Share-based payments 17, 20 13,235,121 9,630,008 Wages, benefits and consulting 3,664,781 2,337,699 General and administration 1,794,739 309,613 Advertising and promotion 877,570 1,101,358 Professional fees 20 1,222,311 737,218 Finder's fees and stamp duty for acquisitions and commissions 4, 5, 6, 7 1,731,490 1,724,784 Amortization 9, 10 828,742 38,974 Filing fees, bad debts and other 316,470 193,835

23,671,224 16,073,489

Loss before other items (15,972,745 ) (14,923,446 ) Other items: Interest (expense) income (366,270 ) 18,103 Accretion expense 16 (178,773 ) - Impairment of assets 4, 6, 22 (13,042,447 ) (3,755,813 ) Loss on revaluation of consideration payable 6 (56,001 ) - Foreign exchange gain (loss) 222,881 (2,142 )

(13,420,610 ) (3,739,852 )

Net loss for the year before taxes (29,393,355 ) (18,663,298 ) Provision for income taxes 24 (444,476 ) (614 ) Net loss for the year (29,837,831 ) (18,663,912 )

Other comprehensive loss Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations (32,327 ) (113,112 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year $ (29,870,158 ) $ (18,777,024 )

Net loss attributable to: Shareholders of the company $ (29,396,214 ) $ (17,216,234 ) Non-controlling interest (441,617 ) (1,447,678 ) Net loss for the year $ (29,837,831 ) $ (18,663,912 )

Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Shareholders of the company $ (29,428,541 ) $ (17,329,346 ) Non-controlling interest (441,617 ) (1,447,678 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year $ (29,870,158 ) $ (18,777,024 )

Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.46 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 64,182,300 45,500,947

