Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Tempus Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TMRR) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Jason Bahnsen (CEO) will be presenting on March 3rd at 2:10PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Tempus Resources Ltd.

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in south-central British Columbia. Tempus has currently completed it 2022 drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. Further drilling will take place in 2023. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south-east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project has currently completed a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

