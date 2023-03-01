DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.725

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22715018

CODE: AASG LN

ISIN: LU1681044563

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASG LN Sequence No.: 226788 EQS News ID: 1572165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572165&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)