WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP):
Earnings: -$35.7 million in Q4 vs. $22.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.80 in Q4 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$10.9 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $313.7 million in Q4 vs. $390.1 million in the same period last year.
