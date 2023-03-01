WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kohl's Corp. (KSS):
Earnings: -$273 million in Q4 vs. $299 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.49 in Q4 vs. $2.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$273 million or -$2.49 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.98 per share Revenue: $5.78 billion in Q4 vs. $6.22 billion in the same period last year.
