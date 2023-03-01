

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L), a British free-to-air public broadcast television network, said on Wednesday that it will invest up to 3 million pounds in architectural platform, Resi, for a minority stake.



The broadcast firm will invest the sum through advertising inventory across ITV's channels and ITVX.



ITV's first investment of 2023 will be completed through ITV Adventures Invest, the firm's Media for Equity investment fund.



The investment allows Resi to join ITV's portfolio Media for Equity investments including location app what3words, online menswear brand Spoke, wellness brand Feel and Europe's biggest new car buying marketplace Carwow.



Alex Depledge, CEO of Resi, said: 'Through a combination of both the scale of linear TV channels and a growing digital audience with ITVX, ITV enables Resi to speak directly to the everyday homeowner. Homeowners who are looking to improve their property and reduce their energy costs but are not sure where to start or who to trust.'



