

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook) Looking ahead, for full year, the company projects adjusted income per share of $4.50 - $5.10, with adjusted EBITDA of $400 million - $430 million, on sales of $8 billion - $8.4 billion. In addition, ODP expects capital expenditure of $100 million - $120 million, for the year.



Below are the earnings highlights for The ODP Corporation (ODP):



Earnings: $17 million in Q4 vs. -$274 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.36 in Q4 vs. -$5.26 in the same period last year. Revenue: $2.106 billion in Q4 vs. $2.042 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken