WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook) Looking ahead, for full year, the company projects adjusted income per share of $4.50 - $5.10, with adjusted EBITDA of $400 million - $430 million, on sales of $8 billion - $8.4 billion. In addition, ODP expects capital expenditure of $100 million - $120 million, for the year.
Below are the earnings highlights for The ODP Corporation (ODP):
Earnings: $17 million in Q4 vs. -$274 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.36 in Q4 vs. -$5.26 in the same period last year. Revenue: $2.106 billion in Q4 vs. $2.042 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX