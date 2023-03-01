Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.03.2023 | 13:46
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 12:15 GMT/BST

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/02/2023) of GBP145.85m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/02/2023) of GBP145.85m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/02/2023 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current   2,411.39p            6,048,228 
period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current   2,383.98p 
period revenue* 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)           2,070.00p 
Discount to NAV                   14.16% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 28/02/2023 
 
                        Name of company            % of portfolio 
1                        Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p   12.17 
2                        Vp Plc Ordinary 5p          11.87 
3                        Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p    8.79 
4                        Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 5.95 
                        26.9231p 
5                        RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p       5.75 
6                        Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p     5.65 
7                        OSB Group Plc GBp1          5.48 
8                        Renold Plc Ordinary 5p        5.29 
9                        Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary   5.25 
                        0.25p 
10                       Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary       4.98 
11                       Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p        4.95 
12                       Alpha Group International Plc     4.04 
                        Ordinary 
13                       Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5   3.87 
14                       Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p       3.31 
15                       Morgan Advanced Materials Plc     3.26 
                        Ordinary 25p 
16                       IMI Plc Ordinary 25p         3.19 
17                       Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p         2.41 
18                       Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033  1.98 
19                       Castings Plc Ordinary 10p       1.01 
20                       Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p    0.58 
21                       Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p    0.18 
22                       Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001   0.03

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  226792 
EQS News ID:  1572183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.