AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net sales of $213 million, up 7% versus prior year period

GAAP EPS of $0.36; Adjusted EPS of $0.32, up 39% versus prior year period

Cash flow provided by operations of $22 million and free cash flow of $15 million

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net sales of $900 million, up 18% versus prior year period; Organic net sales up 10%

GAAP EPS of $1.64; Adjusted EPS of $1.68, up 73% versus prior year period

Cash flow provided by operations of $73 million and free cash flow of $48 million

Myers Industries President and CEO Mike McGaugh said, "2022 was a strong year as Myers posted record results in each quarter with robust top- and bottom-line growth, serving as proof that our 3-Horizon strategy is working. We continued to generate healthy margins and strong cash flow from the initiatives we took throughout 2022. In addition to improving the company, we also made two acquisitions during the year, adding scale to our Distribution Segment with Mohawk Rubber and enhancing our Material Handling Segment with the addition of a rotational molding facility in Decatur, Georgia. Our team continues to do a nice job growing and transforming the company."

McGaugh continued, "While recognizing that 2022 was a year of record results, I'm excited about Myers' future, because I continue to believe that the company still has significant unrealized potential. We can see the opportunity and we have the right people in place to capture it. We are now working to institutionalize our improvements into an operating system. In 2023, we will implement the "Myers Operating System" to make sure our improvements are ingrained, lasting and scalable. The Myers Operating System will drive standard work processes across the company, ensuring that best practices are applied across all of our legacy business units as well as our new acquisitions. I am confident the Myers Operating System will further Myers on its journey to become a world class company. I believe there is still a long runway for our company and significant value creation opportunity for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Quarter Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 % Inc

(Dec) Net sales $212,840 $199,579 6.6% Gross profit $65,074 $51,816 25.6% Gross margin 30.6% 26.0% Operating income $17,022 $10,750 58.3% Net income: Net income $13,428 $7,255 85.1% Net income per diluted share $0.36 $0.20 80.0% Adjusted operating income $16,485 $12,468 32.2% Adjusted net income: Net income $11,797 $8,369 41.0% Net income per diluted share $0.32 $0.23 39.1% Adjusted EBITDA $22,101 $17,601 25.6%

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $212.8 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 6.6%, compared with $199.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by incremental sales of $17 million from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition in the Distribution Segment. On an organic basis, higher pricing was offset by lower volume/mix.

Gross profit increased $13.3 million, or 25.6% to $65.1 million, primarily due to continued benefits from pricing actions, lower material costs and the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, partially offset by lower volume and a change in sales mix. While we continue to experience cost inflation, we were able to successfully offset it through our self-help initiatives, including cost reductions. Gross margin expanded to 30.6% compared with 26.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $6.1 million, or 14.8% to $47.4 million due to the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, higher variable selling expenses, salaries, and incentive compensation. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 22.3%, compared with 20.7% in the same period last year. Net income per diluted share was $0.36, compared with $0.20 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.32, compared with $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Results

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions)

Material Handling

Net

Sales Op Income Adj Op

Income Adj Op

Income

Margin Q4 2022 Results $142.2 $20.9 $21.0 14.7% Q4 2021 Results $147.3 $12.3 $13.2 9.0% Increase (decrease) vs prior year (3.4)% 69.7% 58.4% +570 bps

Net sales for the Material Handling Segment during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $142.2 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 3.4%, compared with $147.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net sales increases in the food and beverage and consumer markets were more than offset by decreases in the vehicle and industrial markets. Operating income increased 69.7% to $20.9 million, compared with $12.3 million in 2021. Adjusted operating income increased 58.4% to $21.0 million, compared with $13.2 million in 2021. Contributions from pricing actions and lower material costs more than offset lower sales volume and a change in sales mix. Additionally, SG&A expenses were higher year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased variable selling expenses and higher incentive compensation costs. The Material Handling Segment's adjusted operating income margin increased 570 basis points to 14.7%, compared with 9.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Distribution

Net

Sales Op Income Adj Op

Income Adj Op

Income

Margin Q4 2022 Results $70.6 $3.4 $4.1 5.8% Q4 2021 Results $52.3 $5.4 $5.4 10.3% Increase vs prior year 35.0% (37.2)% (24.0)% -450 bps

Net sales for the Distribution Segment during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $70.6 million, an increase of $18.3 million, or 35.0%, compared with $52.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the incremental $17 million of net sales from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, organic net sales increased 2%. Operating income decreased 37.2% to $3.4 million, compared with $5.4 million in 2021. Adjusted operating income decreased 24.0% to $4.1 million, compared to $5.4 million in 2021. The contribution from higher pricing wasn't enough to offset higher product costs and increased SG&A expenses year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily the result of the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher variable selling and incentive compensation costs. The Distribution Segment's adjusted operating income margin was 5.8%, compared with 10.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Distribution Segment continues to implement price increases to offset cost inflation.

Full Year 2022 Financial Summary

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 % Inc

(Dec) Net sales $899,547 $761,435 18.1% Gross profit $283,366 $211,421 34.0% Gross margin 31.5% 27.8% Operating income $83,941 $49,301 70.3% Net income: Net income $60,267 $33,538 79.7% Net income per diluted share $1.64 $0.92 78.3% Adjusted operating income $87,947 $51,949 69.3% Adjusted net income: Net income $61,662 $35,328 74.5% Net income per diluted share $1.68 $0.97 73.2% Adjusted EBITDA $109,163 $72,371 50.8%

Net sales for the full year of 2022 were $899.5 million, an increase of $138.1 million, or 18.1%, compared with $761.4 million for the full year of 2021, driven by strong sales in both the Material Handling and Distribution segments. Excluding the incremental $64 million of net sales from the Trilogy Plastics and Mohawk Rubber acquisitions, organic net sales increased 10% primarily due to higher pricing.

Gross profit increased $71.9 million, or 34.0% to $283.4 million, primarily due to the contribution from pricing actions and the Trilogy Plastics and Mohawk Rubber acquisitions, partially offset by cost inflation and unfavorable volume/mix. Gross margin improved to 31.5% compared with 27.8% for the full year of 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $36.0 million, or 22.0% to $199.5 million, reflecting the Mohawk Rubber and Trilogy Plastics acquisitions, higher salaries and incentive compensation costs, increased variable selling expenses and higher repairs and maintenance costs, partly due to inflation. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 22.2% for the full year, compared with 21.5% last year. Net income per diluted share was $1.64, compared with $0.92 for the full year of 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.68, compared with $0.97 for the full year of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Segment Results

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions)

Material Handling

Net Sales Op Income Adj Op Income Adj Op Income

Margin Full Year 2022 Results $647.6 $104.1 $105.1 16.2% Full Year 2021 Results $564.1 $62.2 $62.4 11.1% Increase (decrease) vs prior year 14.8% 67.4% 68.4% +510 bps

Net sales for the Material Handling Segment for the full year of 2022 were $647.6 million, an increase of $83.6 million, or 14.8%, compared with $564.1 million for the full year of 2021. Excluding the incremental $24 million of net sales from the Trilogy Plastics acquisition, organic net sales increased 11%. Organic net sales increases in the food and beverage and industrial markets were partially offset by declines in the vehicle and consumer end markets. Operating income increased 67.4% to $104.1 million, compared with $62.2 million in 2021. Adjusted operating income increased 68.4% to $105.1 million, compared with $62.4 million in 2021. Contributions from higher pricing and supply chain initiatives during the year were partially offset by unfavorable volume/mix and increased labor costs. Additionally, SG&A expenses were higher year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to the Trilogy Plastics acquisition, higher salaries and incentive compensation costs, increased selling expenses and higher repairs and maintenance costs. The Material Handling Segment's adjusted operating income margin was 16.2%, compared with 11.1% for the full year of 2021.

Distribution

Net Sales Op Income Adj Op Income Adj Op Income

Margin Full Year 2022 Results $252.0 $15.9 $16.8 6.7% Full Year 2021 Results $197.4 $15.4 $16.0 8.1% Increase vs prior year 27.6% 2.8% 5.6% -140 bps

Net sales for the Distribution Segment for the full year of 2022 were $252.0 million, an increase of $54.6 million, or 27.6%, compared with $197.4 million for the full year of 2021. Excluding the incremental $40 million of net sales from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, organic net sales increased 7%, primarily due to higher pricing. Operating income increased 2.8% to $15.9 million, compared with $15.4 million in 2021. Adjusted operating income increased 5.6% to $16.8 million, compared with $16.0 million in 2021. Contributions from pricing actions were offset by higher product costs and an increase in SG&A expenses. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily the result of the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher salaries and incentive compensation costs. The Distribution Segment's adjusted operating income margin was 6.7%, compared with 8.1% for the full year of 2021. The Distribution Segment continues to implement price increases to offset cost inflation.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's cash on hand totaled $23.1 million. Total debt as of December 31, 2022 was $103.4 million.

For the full year of 2022, cash flow provided by operations was $72.6 million and free cash flow was $48.3 million, compared with cash flow provided by operations of $44.9 million and free cash flow of $27.0 million for the full year of 2021. The increase in cash flow was driven primarily by higher earnings. Capital expenditures for the full year of 2022 were $24.3 million, compared with $17.9 million for the full year of 2021.

2023 Outlook

Based on current exchange rates, market outlook, and business forecast, the Company provided the following outlook for fiscal 2023:

Net sales growth in the low-to-mid single digit range

Diluted EPS in the range of $1.51 to $1.81; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.55 to $1.85

Capital expenditures in the range of $25 to $30 million

Effective tax rate to approximate 25%

We will continue to monitor market conditions and provides updates as we progress throughout the year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating income margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted income (loss) before taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed "forward-looking". Words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "project", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "objective", "outlook", "target", "goal", "view" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions of future events and financial performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many outside of the Company's control that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include: residual impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, conditions, customers and capital position; the impact of the current inflationary environment on local, national and global economic conditions; raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs and impacts of other price increases, risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company's business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities, or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; and other important factors detailed previously and from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such reports are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com. Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak only as of the date made.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 212,840 $ 199,579 $ 899,547 $ 761,435 Cost of sales 147,766 147,763 616,181 550,014 Gross profit 65,074 51,816 283,366 211,421 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,423 41,302 199,489 163,502 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 26 (236 ) (667 ) (1,382 ) Other (income) expenses 603 - 603 - Operating income (loss) 17,022 10,750 83,941 49,301 Interest expense, net 1,654 1,158 5,731 4,208 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,368 9,592 78,210 45,093 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,940 2,337 17,943 11,555 Net income (loss) $ 13,428 $ 7,255 $ 60,267 $ 33,538 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.20 $ 1.66 $ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.20 $ 1.64 $ 0.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,495,362 36,242,600 36,411,389 36,138,571 Diluted 36,853,237 36,447,287 36,790,839 36,358,969

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. SALES AND EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net sales Material Handling $ 142,235 $ 147,284 (3.4 )% $ 647,619 $ 564,068 14.8 % Distribution 70,614 52,308 35.0 % 251,966 197,427 27.6 % Inter-company Sales (9 ) (13 ) - (38 ) (60 ) - Total $ 212,840 $ 199,579 6.6 % $ 899,547 $ 761,435 18.1 % Operating income (loss) Material Handling $ 20,863 $ 12,292 69.7 % $ 104,079 $ 62,187 67.4 % Distribution 3,393 5,399 (37.2 )% 15,862 15,428 2.8 % Corporate (7,234 ) (6,941 ) - (36,000 ) (28,314 ) - Total $ 17,022 $ 10,750 58.3 % $ 83,941 $ 49,301 70.3 % Adjusted operating income (loss) Material Handling $ 20,957 $ 13,229 58.4 % $ 105,084 $ 62,407 68.4 % Distribution 4,102 5,399 (24.0 )% 16,842 15,955 5.6 % Corporate (8,574 ) (6,160 ) - (33,979 ) (26,413 ) - Total $ 16,485 $ 12,468 32.2 % $ 87,947 $ 51,949 69.3 % Adjusted operating income margin Material Handling 14.7 % 9.0 % 16.2 % 11.1 % Distribution 5.8 % 10.3 % 6.7 % 8.1 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 7.7 % 6.2 % 9.8 % 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Material Handling $ 25,532 $ 17,658 44.6 % $ 122,898 $ 80,210 53.2 % Distribution 4,962 5,994 (17.2 )% 19,731 18,163 8.6 % Corporate (8,393 ) (6,051 ) - (33,466 ) (26,002 ) - Total $ 22,101 $ 17,601 25.6 % $ 109,163 $ 72,371 50.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin Material Handling 18.0 % 12.0 % 19.0 % 14.2 % Distribution 7.0 % 11.5 % 7.8 % 9.2 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 10.4 % 8.8 % 12.1 % 9.5 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 142,235 $ 70,614 $ 212,849 $ (9 ) $ 212,840 Gross profit 65,074 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 94 Adjusted gross profit 65,168 Gross margin 30.6 % Operating income (loss) 20,863 3,393 24,256 (7,234 ) 17,022 Add: Acquisition and integration costs - 106 106 60 166 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 94 - 94 - 94 Add: Impairment of investment in legacy joint venture - 603 603 - 603 Less: Environmental reserves, net(2) - - - (1,400 ) (1,400 ) Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 20,957 4,102 25,059 (8,574 ) 16,485 Adjusted operating income margin 14.7 % 5.8 % 11.8 % n/a 7.7 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,575 860 5,435 181 5,616 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,532 $ 4,962 $ 30,494 $ (8,393 ) $ 22,101 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.0 % 7.0 % 14.3 % n/a 10.4 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $94 and SG&A adjustments of $(631) (2) Includes environmental charges of $4,600 net of expected insurance recoveries of $6,000 Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 147,284 $ 52,308 $ 199,592 $ (13 ) $ 199,579 Gross profit 51,816 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 620 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 317 Adjusted gross profit 52,753 Gross margin as adjusted 26.4 % Operating income (loss) 12,292 5,399 17,691 (6,941 ) 10,750 Add: Environmental charges - - - 700 700 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 620 - 620 - 620 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 317 - 317 81 398 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 13,229 5,399 18,628 (6,160 ) 12,468 Adjusted operating income margin 9.0 % 10.3 % 9.3 % n/a 6.2 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,429 595 5,024 109 5,133 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,658 $ 5,994 $ 23,652 $ (6,051 ) $ 17,601 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.0 % 11.5 % 11.9 % n/a 8.8 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $937 and SG&A adjustments of $781

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 647,619 $ 251,966 $ 899,585 $ (38 ) $ 899,547 Gross profit 283,366 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 744 Adjusted gross profit 284,110 Gross margin as adjusted 31.6 % Operating income (loss) 104,079 15,862 119,941 (36,000 ) 83,941 Add: Acquisition and integration costs - 377 377 621 998 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 744 - 744 - 744 Add: Loss on sale of assets 261 - 261 - 261 Add: Impairment of investment in legacy joint venture - 603 603 - 603 Add: Environmental reserves, net(2) - - - 1,400 1,400 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 105,084 16,842 121,926 (33,979 ) 87,947 Adjusted operating income margin 16.2 % 6.7 % 13.6 % n/a 9.8 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 17,814 2,889 20,703 513 21,216 Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,898 $ 19,731 $ 142,629 $ (33,466 ) $ 109,163 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.0 % 7.8 % 15.9 % n/a 12.1 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $744 and SG&A adjustments of $3,262 (2) Includes environmental charges of $7,400 net of expected insurance recoveries of $6,000 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 564,068 $ 197,427 $ 761,495 $ (60 ) $ 761,435 Gross profit 211,421 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 867 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 348 Adjusted gross profit 212,636 Gross margin as adjusted 27.9 % Operating income (loss) 62,187 15,428 77,615 (28,314 ) 49,301 Add: Severance costs - 527 527 318 845 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 348 - 348 883 1,231 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 867 - 867 - 867 Less: Gain on sale of assets (995 ) - (995 ) - (995 ) Add: Environmental charges - - - 700 700 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 62,407 15,955 78,362 (26,413 ) 51,949 Adjusted operating income margin 11.1 % 8.1 % 10.3 % n/a 6.8 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 17,803 2,208 20,011 411 20,422 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,210 $ 18,163 $ 98,373 $ (26,002 ) $ 72,371 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.2 % 9.2 % 12.9 % n/a 9.5 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $1,215 and SG&A adjustments of $1,433

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 17,022 $ 10,750 $ 83,941 $ 49,301 Add: Severance costs - - - 845 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 94 620 744 867 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 166 398 998 1,231 Add/(Less): Loss (gain) on sale of assets - - 261 (995 ) Add: Impairment of investment in legacy joint venture 603 - 603 - Add/(Less): Environmental reserves, net (1,400 ) 700 1,400 700 Adjusted operating income (loss) 16,485 12,468 87,947 51,949 Less: Interest expense, net (1,654 ) (1,158 ) (5,731 ) (4,208 ) Adjusted income (loss) before taxes 14,831 11,310 82,216 47,741 Less: Income tax expense(1) (3,034 ) (2,941 ) (20,554 ) (12,413 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 11,797 $ 8,369 $ 61,662 $ 35,328 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(2) $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 1.68 $ 0.97 (1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The full year rate used in 2022 is 25% and 2021 is 26%. (2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated using the weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective period.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 23,139 $ 17,655 Accounts receivable, net 133,716 100,691 Income tax receivable - 2,517 Inventories, net 93,351 93,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,001 5,500 Total Current Assets 257,207 219,914 Property, plant, & equipment, net 101,566 92,049 Right of use asset - operating leases 28,908 29,285 Deferred income taxes 129 106 Other assets 154,824 143,195 Total Assets $ 542,634 $ 484,549 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 73,536 $ 81,690 Accrued expenses 57,531 44,969 Operating lease liability - short-term 6,177 5,341 Finance lease liability - short-term 518 500 Total Current Liabilities 137,762 132,500 Long-term debt 93,962 90,945 Operating lease liability - long-term 22,786 23,815 Finance lease liability - long-term 8,919 9,437 Other liabilities 15,270 13,086 Deferred income taxes 7,508 5,441 Total Shareholders' Equity 256,427 209,325 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 542,634 $ 484,549

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 60,267 $ 33,538 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 21,216 20,422 Amortization of deferred financing costs 441 463 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,436 3,196 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (667 ) (1,382 ) Deferred taxes 2,072 2,826 Other 1,520 (1,403 ) Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital Accounts receivable (23,625 ) (15,273 ) Inventories 7,955 (24,885 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,409 ) (676 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,585 ) 28,088 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 72,621 44,914 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures (24,292 ) (17,867 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (27,626 ) (35,758 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,537 3,336 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (50,381 ) (50,289 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 1,264,200 886,600 Repayments on revolving credit facility (1,261,200 ) (833,600 ) Repayments of long-term debt - (40,000 ) Payments on finance lease (500 ) (402 ) Cash dividends paid (19,797 ) (19,596 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,320 3,793 Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (451 ) (888 ) Deferred financing fees (889 ) (1,095 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (16,317 ) (5,188 ) Foreign exchange rate effect on cash (439 ) (83 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 5,484 (10,646 ) Cash at January 1 17,655 28,301 Cash at December 31 $ 23,139 $ 17,655

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) YTD YTD December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 72,621 $ 44,914 Capital expenditures (24,292 ) (17,867 ) Free cash flow $ 48,329 $ 27,047 YTD YTD Quarter December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 72,621 - $ 50,759 = $ 21,862 Capital expenditures (24,292 ) - (17,615 ) = (6,677 ) Free cash flow $ 48,329 - $ 33,144 = $ 15,185 YTD YTD Quarter December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 44,914 - $ 13,544 = $ 31,370 Capital expenditures (17,867 ) - (14,264 ) = (3,603 ) Free cash flow $ 27,047 - $ (720 ) = $ 27,767

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Full Year 2023 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 1.51 $ 1.81 Add: Net restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.03 0.03 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 0.01 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 1.85

