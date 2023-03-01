GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® restaurants, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.

"The common denominator in the solid quarter and full-year results was the hard work of our entire team, from our franchisees to our creative and agile brand leaders," said John Peyton, chief executive officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc. "Despite ongoing economic pressures and uncertainties, our value-oriented brands reliably continue to meet our customers' needs and expectations. In tandem with supporting and investing in our brands, we have also taken actions to strengthen our business and create shareholder value, via the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and through the incremental and accretive retirement of our long-term debt and repurchase of shares."

Vance Chang, chief financial officer, added, "We remain encouraged by the strength of our asset-light business model and even in the face of macro-challenges, we were able to achieve EBITDA above our guidance, return capital to shareholders and retire long-term debt under par."

Domestic Restaurant Sales for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Applebee's year-over-year comparable same-restaurant sales increased 1.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Off-premise sales accounted for 23.8% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $11,500.

IHOP's year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales increased 2.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Off-premise sales accounted for 21.7% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $7,700.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $208.0 million compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily due to the sale of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in October 2022, partially offset by the positive comparable same-restaurant sales growth at both brands.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $57.0 million, below the $60.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower company restaurants' segment profits. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $58.8 million compared to $48.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance was primarily due to continued strategic growth investments, including the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and other non-recurring costs, as well as a return to normalized operations.

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance was primarily due to higher G&A expenses including acquisition-related charges and lower contribution from company-operated units, partially offset by lower share count and a gain on debt extinguishment.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.32 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to lower share count and one-time tax adjustments partially offset by higher G&A costs. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share.)

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in the opening of 32 new restaurants and the closure of 9 restaurants.

2022 Summary

Total 2022 revenues were $909.4 million compared to $896.2 million for the prior year. The increase was primarily due to strong comparable same restaurant sales growth at both brands and the net addition of new units, partially offset by the sale of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in Q4.

Consolidated adjusted 2022 EBITDA was $251.9 million, which compared to $253.3 million for 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower company restaurants' segment profits, partially offset by a higher franchise segment contribution. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)

G&A expenses for 2022 were $190.7 million compared to $171.8 million for 2021. The variance was primarily due to continued strategic growth investments resulting in a higher level of professional services including the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and other non-recurring costs. These higher costs also were related to a return to normalized operations.

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.96 for 2022 compared to earnings per diluted share of $5.66 for 2021. The variance was primarily due to higher G&A expenses and higher income tax expense, partially offset by lower share count, an increase in gross profit and a favorable swing in gain/loss on disposals of assets.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $6.20 for 2022 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $6.54 for 2021. The variance was primarily due to an increase in G&A expenses and higher income tax expense, partially offset by lower share count and an increase in gross profit. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share.)

Cash flows provided by operating activities for 2022 were $89.3 million. This compares to cash provided by operating activities of $195.8 million for 2021. The decline was primarily due to the change in working capital, resulting from payments related to higher incentive compensation earned in 2021, but paid in the first quarter of 2022, and the timing of marketing and other disbursements. Working capital for fiscal 2021 also benefitted from the one-time collection of franchisee deferrals, which did not recur in 2022.

The Company had adjusted free cash flow of $64.6 million for 2022. This compares to adjusted free cash flow of $191.0 million for 2021. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of the Company's cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow.)

Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for 2022 resulted in the opening of 67 new restaurants and the closure of 39 restaurants.

Key Balance Sheet Metrics (as of December 31, 2022)

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $325.0 million, of which $269.7 million was unrestricted cash.

Leverage ratio of 4.4x compared to 4.3x as of September 30, 2022.

Debt service coverage ratio was 4.1x compared to 4.2x as of September 30, 2022.

Capacity under the revolving credit facility of $221.6 million available, with a $100 million draw down in August 2022 and $3.4 million pledged.

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

The 2022 effective tax rate of 29.3% applied to pretax book income was different than the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21% due to the state and local income taxes and the non-deductibility of executive compensation. The effective tax rate further increased due to the increase in the effective state tax rate applied to revaluating deferred tax balances. The increase in the effective state tax rate was due to the non-recurring refranchising of 69 Applebee's company-operated restaurants in the fourth quarter of 2022 and various state legislative changes.

Capital Returns to Debt and Equity Holders

The Company repurchased $120 million of its common stock in 2022.

During December, the Company retired $40 million of its long-term debt, leaving a balance of $653 million of debt outstanding in the Class A-2-I tranche.

On February 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a debt repurchase program of up to $100 million.

On February 21, 2023, it was announced the Company's Board of Directors declared and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2023, to the Company's stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023.

Financial Performance Guidance for 2023

The Company introduced its fiscal 2023 guidance items:

Domestic development activity by Applebee's franchisees of between 10 and 20 net fewer restaurants.

Domestic development activity by IHOP franchisees and area licensees is now expected to be between 45 and 60 net new openings.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of between approximately $243 million and $255 million.

G&A expenses are expected to range between approximately $200 million and $210 million, due to some of our planned 2022 G&A investments extended into 2023 given the disruptions caused by the pandemic last year and other organic investments, including Fuzzy's. This range includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and depreciation of approximately $30 million.

Gross capital expenditures are expected to range between $33 million and $38 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal" and other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on the Company; the effectiveness of related containment measures; general economic conditions, including the impact of inflation; our level of indebtedness; compliance with the terms of our securitized debt; our ability to refinance our current indebtedness or obtain additional financing; our dependence on information technology; potential cyber incidents; the implementation of restaurant development plans; our dependence on our franchisees; the concentration of our Applebee's franchised restaurants in a limited number of franchisees; the financial health of our franchisees; our franchisees' and other licensees' compliance with our quality standards and trademark usage; general risks associated with the restaurant industry; potential harm to our brands' reputation; possible future impairment charges; the effects of tax reform; trading volatility and fluctuations in the price of our stock; our ability to achieve the financial guidance we provide to investors; successful implementation of our business strategy; the availability of suitable locations for new restaurants; shortages or interruptions in the supply or delivery of products from third parties or availability of utilities; the management and forecasting of appropriate inventory levels; development and implementation of innovative marketing and use of social media; changing health or dietary preference of consumers; risks associated with doing business in international markets; the results of litigation and other legal proceedings; third-party claims with respect to intellectual property assets; our ability to attract and retain management and other key employees; compliance with federal, state and local governmental regulations; risks associated with our self-insurance; natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or other serious incidents; our success with development initiatives outside of our core business; the adequacy of our internal controls over financial reporting and future changes in accounting standards; and other factors discussed from time to time in the Corporation's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in the Corporation's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation does not intend to, nor does it assume any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to reflect actual results or future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted net income available to common stockholders", "adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted free cash flow." Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. Adjusted EBITDA is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any interest charges, any income tax provision or benefit, any non-cash stock-based compensation, any depreciation and amortization, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. "Adjusted free cash flow" for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Additionally, adjusted EPS is one of the metrics used in determining payouts under the Company's annual cash incentive plan. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues: Franchise revenues: Royalties, franchise fees and other $ 95,398 $ 92,008 $ 373,110 $ 357,146 Advertising revenues 72,642 70,872 289,328 274,790 Total franchise revenues 168,040 162,880 662,438 631,936 Company restaurant sales 9,694 36,582 126,869 146,000 Rental revenues 29,411 29,136 116,491 113,933 Financing revenues 820 1,032 3,604 4,298 Total revenues 207,965 229,630 909,402 896,167 Cost of revenues: Franchise expenses: Advertising expenses 70,377 68,385 287,063 272,303 Bad debt expense (credit) 784 (682 ) 261 (4,928 ) Other franchise expenses 10,182 8,315 34,584 28,512 Total franchise expenses 81,343 76,018 321,908 295,887 Company restaurant expenses 9,920 35,238 121,722 136,748 Rental expenses: Interest expense from finance leases 708 769 2,962 3,446 Other rental expenses 21,313 21,038 85,033 84,397 Total rental expenses 22,021 21,807 87,995 87,843 Financing expenses 102 108 419 464 Total cost of revenues 113,386 133,171 532,044 520,942 Gross profit 94,579 96,459 377,358 375,225 General and administrative expenses 58,800 48,947 190,746 171,838 Interest expense, net 13,389 15,375 60,742 63,331 Closure and impairment charges (31 ) 385 3,062 5,409 Amortization of intangible assets 2,565 2,664 10,559 10,679 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 496 609 (2,536 ) 2,045 Income before income taxes 19,360 28,479 114,785 121,923 Income tax provision (8,009 ) (8,691 ) (33,674 ) (24,059 ) Net income $ 11,351 $ 19,788 $ 81,111 $ 97,864 Net income available to common stockholders: Net income $ 11,351 $ 19,788 $ 81,111 $ 97,864 Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (311 ) (409 ) (2,174 ) (2,295 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,040 $ 19,379 $ 78,937 $ 95,569 Net income available to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 1.14 $ 4.97 $ 5.69 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 1.14 $ 4.96 $ 5.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,344 16,941 15,873 16,799 Diluted 15,370 16,991 15,901 16,890 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.40 $ 1.99 $ 0.40 Dividends paid per common share $ - $ - $ 1.88 $ -

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,655 $ 361,412 Receivables, net of allowance of $4,806 (2022) and $4,959 (2021) 119,981 119,968 Restricted cash 38,929 47,541 Prepaid gift card costs 30,235 28,175 Prepaid income taxes 3,063 10,529 Other current assets 17,901 6,728 Total current assets 479,764 574,353 Other intangible assets, net 597,028 539,390 Operating lease right-of-use assets 289,123 335,428 Goodwill 253,956 251,628 Property and equipment, net 145,277 179,411 Deferred rent receivable 42,329 50,257 Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $5,529 (2022) and $6,897 (2021) 39,697 42,493 Non-current restricted cash 16,400 16,400 Other non-current assets, net 17,917 10,006 Total assets $ 1,881,491 $ 1,999,366 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 100,000 $ - Accounts payable 52,067 55,956 Gift card liability 171,966 165,530 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 59,071 72,079 Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations 7,542 10,693 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 23,456 40,785 Accrued advertising 24,157 33,752 Dividends payable 8,017 6,919 Other accrued expenses 24,446 25,016 Total current liabilities 470,722 410,730 Long-term debt, net, less current maturities 1,241,914 1,279,623 Operating lease obligations, less current maturities 275,120 320,848 Finance lease obligations, less current maturities 30,377 59,625 Financing obligations, less current maturities 28,358 31,967 Deferred income taxes, net 74,651 76,228 Deferred franchise revenue, long-term 42,343 46,100 Other non-current liabilities 19,090 17,052 Total liabilities 2,182,575 2,242,173 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $1 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares: 40,000,000 authorized; 2022 -24,959,972 issued, 15,599,239 outstanding; 2021 - 24,992,275 issued, 17,163,946 outstanding 250 250 Additional paid-in-capital 259,339 256,189 Retained earnings 84,538 35,415 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65 ) (59 ) Treasury stock, at cost; shares: 2022 - 9,360,733; 2021 - 7,828,329 (645,146 ) (534,602 ) Total stockholders' deficit (301,084 ) (242,807 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,881,491 $ 1,999,366

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 81,111 $ 97,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,952 39,885 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 16,131 11,577 Non-cash closure and impairment charges 2,927 5,324 Non-cash interest expense 3,016 2,852 Deferred income taxes (1,071 ) (2,065 ) Deferred revenue (4,474 ) (6,573 ) (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (2,536 ) 2,041 Other (5,160 ) (1,593 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,574 ) 7,301 Deferred rent receivable 7,928 6,192 Current income tax receivables and payables 8,326 (3,837 ) Gift card receivables and payables 2,783 14,759 Other current assets (12,706 ) (629 ) Accounts payable (3,665 ) 13,131 Operating lease assets and liabilities (11,823 ) (18,212 ) Accrued employee compensation and benefits (16,264 ) 19,714 Accrued advertising expenses (10,020 ) 12,111 Other current liabilities (545 ) (4,007 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 89,336 195,835 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables 17,057 20,230 Net additions to property and equipment (35,318 ) (16,849 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 17,028 946 Additions to long-term receivables (1,069 ) - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (78,264 ) - Other (338 ) (466 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (80,904 ) 3,861 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (38,768 ) (9,750 ) Borrowing from revolving credit facility 100,000 - Repayment of revolving credit facility - (220,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (6,289 ) - Dividends paid on common stock (30,765 ) - Repurchase of common stock (120,452 ) (4,191 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (8,946 ) (10,238 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 241 25,337 Repurchase of restricted stock for tax payments upon vesting (2,867 ) (1,771 ) Tax payments for share settlement of restricted stock units (955 ) (9,783 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (108,801 ) (230,396 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (100,369 ) (30,700 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 425,353 456,053 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 324,984 $ 425,353

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Closure and impairment charges; Amortization of intangible assets; Non-cash interest expense; Gain or loss on disposition of assets; Gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; Merger and acquisition costs; other EBITDA adjustments; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,040 $ 19,379 $ 78,937 $ 95,569 Closure and impairment charges (31 ) 385 3,062 5,409 Amortization of intangible assets 2,565 2,664 10,559 10,679 Non-cash interest expense 1,016 706 3,226 2,818 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 496 609 (2,536 ) 2,045 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (1,371 ) - (210 ) 34 Merger and acquisition costs 5,052 - 6,027 - Other EBITDA adjustments 1,755 - 3,268 - Net income tax provision for above adjustments (2,465 ) (1,178 ) (6,083 ) (5,666 ) Income tax adjustment 2,833 - 2,833 Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (272 ) (68 ) (538 ) (363 ) Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 20,618 $ 22,497 $ 98,545 $ 110,525 Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share: Net income available to common stockholders per share: $ 0.72 $ 1.14 $ 4.96 $ 5.66 Closure and impairment charges (0.00 ) 0.02 0.14 0.23 Amortization of intangible assets 0.12 0.11 0.49 0.46 Non-cash interest expense 0.05 0.03 0.15 0.12 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 0.02 0.03 (0.12 ) 0.09 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (0.07 ) - (0.01 ) - Merger and acquisition costs 0.24 0.28 Other EBITDA adjustments 0.08 - 0.15 - Net income tax provision for above adjustments 0.18 - 0.18 - Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Rounding 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.01 - Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted $ 1.34 $ 1.32 $ 6.20 $ 6.54 Numerator for basic EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 20,618 $ 22,497 $ 98,545 $ 110,525 Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method - 1 1 15 Numerator for diluted EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ 20,618 $ 22,498 $ 98,546 $ 110,540 Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average shares 15,344 16,941 15,873 16,799 Dilutive effect of stock options 26 50 28 91 Denominator for diluted EPS - weighted-average shares 15,370 16,991 15,901 16,890

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities to "adjusted free cash flow" (cash flows provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (In millions) Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 89.3 $ 195.8 Receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable 10.6 12.0 Net additions to property and equipment (35.3 ) (16.8 ) Adjusted free cash flow 64.6 191.0 Dividends paid on common stock (30.8 ) - Repurchase of common stock (120.5 ) (4.2 ) $ (86.7 ) $ 186.8

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's net income to "adjusted EBITDA." The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, adjusted for the effect of closure and impairment charges, interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, merger and acquisition costs, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the Company and to make certain business decisions. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 11,351 $ 19,788 $ 81,111 $ 97,864 Closure and impairment charges (31 ) 385 3,062 5,409 Interest charges on finance leases 849 1,246 4,519 5,397 All other interest charges 17,813 16,362 67,713 66,454 Income tax provision 8,009 8,691 33,674 24,059 Depreciation and amortization 9,073 9,882 37,918 39,851 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,003 3,006 16,131 11,580 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (1,371 ) 17 (210 ) 34 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 496 609 (2,536 ) 2,045 Merger and acquisition costs 5,052 - 6,027 - Other 1,756 113 4,463 567 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,000 $ 60,099 $ 251,872 $ 253,260

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) The following table sets forth, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the number of "Effective Restaurants" in the Applebee's and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Applebee's Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,657 1,614 1,617 1,621 Company 16 69 56 69 Total 1,673 1,683 1,673 1,690 System-wide(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) 1.0 % 23.4 % 4.7 % 34.4 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 1.7 % 34.8 % 5.1 % 38.2 % Franchise(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c)(e) 3.7 % 23.8 % 5.3 % 34.4 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 1.7 % 35.3 % 5.1 % 38.2 % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 52.5 $ 51.9 $ 53.7 $ 50.9 IHOP Global Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,610 1,581 1,597 1,571 Area license 156 156 156 156 Total 1,766 1,737 1,753 1,727 System-wide(b) Sales percentage change(c) 3.9 % 30.8 % 7.7 % 38.5 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d) 2.0 % 39.2 % 5.8 % 40.2 % Franchise(b) Sales percentage change(c) 3.7 % 31.0 % 7.7 % 38.1 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) 1.6 % 40.3 % 5.7 % 39.7 % Average weekly unit sales (in thousands) $ 38.2 $ 37.5 $ 37.0 $ 34.9 Area License (b) Sales percentage change(c) 6.5 % 27.9 % 7.9 % 42.4 %

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) (a) "Global Effective Restaurants" are the weighted average number of restaurants open in a given fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee's and IHOP systems, which includes restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company. Effective Restaurants do not include units operated as ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders). (b) "System-wide" sales are retail sales at domestic Applebee's restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated restaurants. System-wide sales do not include retail sales of ghost kitchens. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase or decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase or decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, Applebee's company-operated restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In millions) Reported sales Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales $ 1,059.1 $ 1,020.9 $ 4,235.3 $ 4,021.7 Applebee's company-operated restaurants 9.5 36.6 126.7 146.0 IHOP franchise restaurant sales 799.7 771.1 3,070.0 2,850.3 IHOP area license restaurant sales 73.4 68.9 292.7 271.3 Total $ 1,941.7 $ 1,897.5 $ 7,724.7 $ 7,289.3

(c) "Sales percentage change" reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category. (d) "Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change" reflects the percentage change in sales, in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior year for domestic restaurants that have been operated during both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new unit openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open during both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period. (e) The Applebee's franchise sales percentage change for 2019 was impacted by the acquisition of 69 franchise restaurants in December 2018 now reported as company-operated.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Applebee's Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,601 1,620 1,611 1,640 Company 69 69 69 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, beginning of period 1,670 1,689 1,680 1,709 Franchise restaurants opened: Domestic 2 1 4 5 International 11 - 12 1 Total franchise restaurants opened 13 1 16 6 Franchise restaurants closed: Domestic (4 ) (10 ) (13 ) (25 ) International (1 ) - (5 ) (10 ) Total franchise restaurants closed (5 ) (10 ) (18 ) (35 ) Net franchise restaurant development (reduction) 8 (9 ) (2 ) (29 ) Refranchised from Company restaurants 69 - 69 - Net franchise restaurant additions (reductions) 77 (9 ) 67 (29 ) Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,678 1,611 1,678 1,611 Company - 69 - 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period 1,678 1,680 1,678 1,680 Domestic 1,569 1,578 1,569 1,578 International 109 102 109 102 IHOP Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,610 1,591 1,595 1,611 Area license 156 156 156 158 Company - 3 - 3 Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period 1,766 1,750 1,751 1,772 Franchise/area license restaurants opened: Domestic franchise 14 13 34 35 Domestic area license 1 - 3 2 International franchise 4 1 14 3 Total franchise/area license restaurants opened 19 14 51 40 Franchise/area license restaurants closed: Domestic franchise (2 ) (12 ) (14 ) (47 ) Domestic area license (1 ) - (3 ) (3 ) International franchise (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (10 ) International area license - - - (1 ) Total franchise/area license restaurants closed (4 ) (13 ) (21 ) (61 ) Net franchise/area license restaurant development (reduction) 15 1 30 (21 ) Refranchised from Company restaurants - 3 - 4 Franchise restaurants reacquired by the Company - - - (1 ) Net franchise/area license restaurant additions (reductions) 15 4 30 (18 ) Franchise 1,625 1,595 1,625 1,595 Area license 156 156 156 156 Company - - - - Total IHOP restaurants, end of period 1,781 1,751 1,781 1,751 Domestic 1,677 1,657 1,677 1,657 International 104 94 104 94

The restaurant counts and activity presented above do not include seven domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders), 15 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 42 international IHOP ghost kitchens at December 31, 2022. There were three domestic and 13 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 39 international IHOP ghost kitchens at December 31, 2021.

