"The common denominator in the solid quarter and full-year results was the hard work of our entire team, from our franchisees to our creative and agile brand leaders," said John Peyton, chief executive officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc. "Despite ongoing economic pressures and uncertainties, our value-oriented brands reliably continue to meet our customers' needs and expectations. In tandem with supporting and investing in our brands, we have also taken actions to strengthen our business and create shareholder value, via the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and through the incremental and accretive retirement of our long-term debt and repurchase of shares."
Vance Chang, chief financial officer, added, "We remain encouraged by the strength of our asset-light business model and even in the face of macro-challenges, we were able to achieve EBITDA above our guidance, return capital to shareholders and retire long-term debt under par."
Domestic Restaurant Sales for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
- Applebee's year-over-year comparable same-restaurant sales increased 1.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Off-premise sales accounted for 23.8% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $11,500.
- IHOP's year-over-year domestic comparable same-restaurant sales increased 2.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Off-premise sales accounted for 21.7% of sales mix, representing per restaurant average weekly sales of approximately $7,700.
Fourth Quarter of 2022 Summary
- Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $208.0 million compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily due to the sale of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in October 2022, partially offset by the positive comparable same-restaurant sales growth at both brands.
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $57.0 million, below the $60.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower company restaurants' segment profits. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)
- General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $58.8 million compared to $48.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance was primarily due to continued strategic growth investments, including the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and other non-recurring costs, as well as a return to normalized operations.
- GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.72 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The variance was primarily due to higher G&A expenses including acquisition-related charges and lower contribution from company-operated units, partially offset by lower share count and a gain on debt extinguishment.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.32 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to lower share count and one-time tax adjustments partially offset by higher G&A costs. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share.)
- Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in the opening of 32 new restaurants and the closure of 9 restaurants.
2022 Summary
- Total 2022 revenues were $909.4 million compared to $896.2 million for the prior year. The increase was primarily due to strong comparable same restaurant sales growth at both brands and the net addition of new units, partially offset by the sale of the 69 company-operated Applebee's units in Q4.
- Consolidated adjusted 2022 EBITDA was $251.9 million, which compared to $253.3 million for 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower company restaurants' segment profits, partially offset by a higher franchise segment contribution. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.)
- G&A expenses for 2022 were $190.7 million compared to $171.8 million for 2021. The variance was primarily due to continued strategic growth investments resulting in a higher level of professional services including the acquisition of Fuzzy's Taco Shop and other non-recurring costs. These higher costs also were related to a return to normalized operations.
- GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.96 for 2022 compared to earnings per diluted share of $5.66 for 2021. The variance was primarily due to higher G&A expenses and higher income tax expense, partially offset by lower share count, an increase in gross profit and a favorable swing in gain/loss on disposals of assets.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $6.20 for 2022 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $6.54 for 2021. The variance was primarily due to an increase in G&A expenses and higher income tax expense, partially offset by lower share count and an increase in gross profit. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share.)
- Cash flows provided by operating activities for 2022 were $89.3 million. This compares to cash provided by operating activities of $195.8 million for 2021. The decline was primarily due to the change in working capital, resulting from payments related to higher incentive compensation earned in 2021, but paid in the first quarter of 2022, and the timing of marketing and other disbursements. Working capital for fiscal 2021 also benefitted from the one-time collection of franchisee deferrals, which did not recur in 2022.
- The Company had adjusted free cash flow of $64.6 million for 2022. This compares to adjusted free cash flow of $191.0 million for 2021. (See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation of the Company's cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow.)
- Development activity by Applebee's and IHOP franchisees for 2022 resulted in the opening of 67 new restaurants and the closure of 39 restaurants.
Key Balance Sheet Metrics (as of December 31, 2022)
- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $325.0 million, of which $269.7 million was unrestricted cash.
- Leverage ratio of 4.4x compared to 4.3x as of September 30, 2022.
- Debt service coverage ratio was 4.1x compared to 4.2x as of September 30, 2022.
- Capacity under the revolving credit facility of $221.6 million available, with a $100 million draw down in August 2022 and $3.4 million pledged.
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
The 2022 effective tax rate of 29.3% applied to pretax book income was different than the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21% due to the state and local income taxes and the non-deductibility of executive compensation. The effective tax rate further increased due to the increase in the effective state tax rate applied to revaluating deferred tax balances. The increase in the effective state tax rate was due to the non-recurring refranchising of 69 Applebee's company-operated restaurants in the fourth quarter of 2022 and various state legislative changes.
Capital Returns to Debt and Equity Holders
The Company repurchased $120 million of its common stock in 2022.
During December, the Company retired $40 million of its long-term debt, leaving a balance of $653 million of debt outstanding in the Class A-2-I tranche.
On February 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a debt repurchase program of up to $100 million.
On February 21, 2023, it was announced the Company's Board of Directors declared and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2023, to the Company's stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023.
Financial Performance Guidance for 2023
The Company introduced its fiscal 2023 guidance items:
- Domestic development activity by Applebee's franchisees of between 10 and 20 net fewer restaurants.
- Domestic development activity by IHOP franchisees and area licensees is now expected to be between 45 and 60 net new openings.
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of between approximately $243 million and $255 million.
- G&A expenses are expected to range between approximately $200 million and $210 million, due to some of our planned 2022 G&A investments extended into 2023 given the disruptions caused by the pandemic last year and other organic investments, including Fuzzy's. This range includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and depreciation of approximately $30 million.
- Gross capital expenditures are expected to range between $33 million and $38 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted net income available to common stockholders", "adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted free cash flow." Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. Adjusted EBITDA is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any interest charges, any income tax provision or benefit, any non-cash stock-based compensation, any depreciation and amortization, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, any merger and acquisition costs and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. "Adjusted free cash flow" for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Additionally, adjusted EPS is one of the metrics used in determining payouts under the Company's annual cash incentive plan. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company's performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Franchise revenues:
Royalties, franchise fees and other
$
95,398
$
92,008
$
373,110
$
357,146
Advertising revenues
72,642
70,872
289,328
274,790
Total franchise revenues
168,040
162,880
662,438
631,936
Company restaurant sales
9,694
36,582
126,869
146,000
Rental revenues
29,411
29,136
116,491
113,933
Financing revenues
820
1,032
3,604
4,298
Total revenues
207,965
229,630
909,402
896,167
Cost of revenues:
Franchise expenses:
Advertising expenses
70,377
68,385
287,063
272,303
Bad debt expense (credit)
784
(682
)
261
(4,928
)
Other franchise expenses
10,182
8,315
34,584
28,512
Total franchise expenses
81,343
76,018
321,908
295,887
Company restaurant expenses
9,920
35,238
121,722
136,748
Rental expenses:
Interest expense from finance leases
708
769
2,962
3,446
Other rental expenses
21,313
21,038
85,033
84,397
Total rental expenses
22,021
21,807
87,995
87,843
Financing expenses
102
108
419
464
Total cost of revenues
113,386
133,171
532,044
520,942
Gross profit
94,579
96,459
377,358
375,225
General and administrative expenses
58,800
48,947
190,746
171,838
Interest expense, net
13,389
15,375
60,742
63,331
Closure and impairment charges
(31
)
385
3,062
5,409
Amortization of intangible assets
2,565
2,664
10,559
10,679
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
496
609
(2,536
)
2,045
Income before income taxes
19,360
28,479
114,785
121,923
Income tax provision
(8,009
)
(8,691
)
(33,674
)
(24,059
)
Net income
$
11,351
$
19,788
$
81,111
$
97,864
Net income available to common stockholders:
Net income
$
11,351
$
19,788
$
81,111
$
97,864
Less: Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock
(311
)
(409
)
(2,174
)
(2,295
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
11,040
$
19,379
$
78,937
$
95,569
Net income available to common stockholders per share:
Basic
$
0.72
$
1.14
$
4.97
$
5.69
Diluted
$
0.72
$
1.14
$
4.96
$
5.66
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,344
16,941
15,873
16,799
Diluted
15,370
16,991
15,901
16,890
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.51
$
0.40
$
1.99
$
0.40
Dividends paid per common share
$
-
$
-
$
1.88
$
-
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
269,655
$
361,412
Receivables, net of allowance of $4,806 (2022) and $4,959 (2021)
119,981
119,968
Restricted cash
38,929
47,541
Prepaid gift card costs
30,235
28,175
Prepaid income taxes
3,063
10,529
Other current assets
17,901
6,728
Total current assets
479,764
574,353
Other intangible assets, net
597,028
539,390
Operating lease right-of-use assets
289,123
335,428
Goodwill
253,956
251,628
Property and equipment, net
145,277
179,411
Deferred rent receivable
42,329
50,257
Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $5,529 (2022) and $6,897 (2021)
39,697
42,493
Non-current restricted cash
16,400
16,400
Other non-current assets, net
17,917
10,006
Total assets
$
1,881,491
$
1,999,366
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
100,000
$
-
Accounts payable
52,067
55,956
Gift card liability
171,966
165,530
Current maturities of operating lease obligations
59,071
72,079
Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations
7,542
10,693
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
23,456
40,785
Accrued advertising
24,157
33,752
Dividends payable
8,017
6,919
Other accrued expenses
24,446
25,016
Total current liabilities
470,722
410,730
Long-term debt, net, less current maturities
1,241,914
1,279,623
Operating lease obligations, less current maturities
275,120
320,848
Finance lease obligations, less current maturities
30,377
59,625
Financing obligations, less current maturities
28,358
31,967
Deferred income taxes, net
74,651
76,228
Deferred franchise revenue, long-term
42,343
46,100
Other non-current liabilities
19,090
17,052
Total liabilities
2,182,575
2,242,173
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock, $1 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares: 40,000,000 authorized; 2022 -24,959,972 issued, 15,599,239 outstanding; 2021 - 24,992,275 issued, 17,163,946 outstanding
250
250
Additional paid-in-capital
259,339
256,189
Retained earnings
84,538
35,415
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(65
)
(59
)
Treasury stock, at cost; shares: 2022 - 9,360,733; 2021 - 7,828,329
(645,146
)
(534,602
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(301,084
)
(242,807
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
1,881,491
$
1,999,366
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
81,111
$
97,864
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
37,952
39,885
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
16,131
11,577
Non-cash closure and impairment charges
2,927
5,324
Non-cash interest expense
3,016
2,852
Deferred income taxes
(1,071
)
(2,065
)
Deferred revenue
(4,474
)
(6,573
)
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
(2,536
)
2,041
Other
(5,160
)
(1,593
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(2,574
)
7,301
Deferred rent receivable
7,928
6,192
Current income tax receivables and payables
8,326
(3,837
)
Gift card receivables and payables
2,783
14,759
Other current assets
(12,706
)
(629
)
Accounts payable
(3,665
)
13,131
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(11,823
)
(18,212
)
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
(16,264
)
19,714
Accrued advertising expenses
(10,020
)
12,111
Other current liabilities
(545
)
(4,007
)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
89,336
195,835
Cash flows from investing activities:
Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables
17,057
20,230
Net additions to property and equipment
(35,318
)
(16,849
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
17,028
946
Additions to long-term receivables
(1,069
)
-
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(78,264
)
-
Other
(338
)
(466
)
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
(80,904
)
3,861
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(38,768
)
(9,750
)
Borrowing from revolving credit facility
100,000
-
Repayment of revolving credit facility
-
(220,000
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(6,289
)
-
Dividends paid on common stock
(30,765
)
-
Repurchase of common stock
(120,452
)
(4,191
)
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(8,946
)
(10,238
)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
241
25,337
Repurchase of restricted stock for tax payments upon vesting
(2,867
)
(1,771
)
Tax payments for share settlement of restricted stock units
(955
)
(9,783
)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(108,801
)
(230,396
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(100,369
)
(30,700
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
425,353
456,053
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
324,984
$
425,353
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Closure and impairment charges; Amortization of intangible assets; Non-cash interest expense; Gain or loss on disposition of assets; Gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; Merger and acquisition costs; other EBITDA adjustments; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income available to common stockholders
$
11,040
$
19,379
$
78,937
$
95,569
Closure and impairment charges
(31
)
385
3,062
5,409
Amortization of intangible assets
2,565
2,664
10,559
10,679
Non-cash interest expense
1,016
706
3,226
2,818
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
496
609
(2,536
)
2,045
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,371
)
-
(210
)
34
Merger and acquisition costs
5,052
-
6,027
-
Other EBITDA adjustments
1,755
-
3,268
-
Net income tax provision for above adjustments
(2,465
)
(1,178
)
(6,083
)
(5,666
)
Income tax adjustment
2,833
-
2,833
Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock
(272
)
(68
)
(538
)
(363
)
Net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted
$
20,618
$
22,497
$
98,545
$
110,525
Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share:
Net income available to common stockholders per share:
$
0.72
$
1.14
$
4.96
$
5.66
Closure and impairment charges
(0.00
)
0.02
0.14
0.23
Amortization of intangible assets
0.12
0.11
0.49
0.46
Non-cash interest expense
0.05
0.03
0.15
0.12
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
0.02
0.03
(0.12
)
0.09
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(0.07
)
-
(0.01
)
-
Merger and acquisition costs
0.24
0.28
Other EBITDA adjustments
0.08
-
0.15
-
Net income tax provision for above adjustments
0.18
-
0.18
-
Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock
(0.02
)
(0.00
)
(0.03
)
(0.02
)
Rounding
0.02
(0.01
)
0.01
-
Diluted net income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted
$
1.34
$
1.32
$
6.20
$
6.54
Numerator for basic EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted
$
20,618
$
22,497
$
98,545
$
110,525
Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method
-
1
1
15
Numerator for diluted EPS - net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted
$
20,618
$
22,498
$
98,546
$
110,540
Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average shares
15,344
16,941
15,873
16,799
Dilutive effect of stock options
26
50
28
91
Denominator for diluted EPS - weighted-average shares
15,370
16,991
15,901
16,890
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities to "adjusted free cash flow" (cash flows provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes.
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
(In millions)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
89.3
$
195.8
Receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable
10.6
12.0
Net additions to property and equipment
(35.3
)
(16.8
)
Adjusted free cash flow
64.6
191.0
Dividends paid on common stock
(30.8
)
-
Repurchase of common stock
(120.5
)
(4.2
)
$
(86.7
)
$
186.8
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of the Company's net income to "adjusted EBITDA." The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, adjusted for the effect of closure and impairment charges, interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, merger and acquisition costs, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the Company and to make certain business decisions.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
$
11,351
$
19,788
$
81,111
$
97,864
Closure and impairment charges
(31
)
385
3,062
5,409
Interest charges on finance leases
849
1,246
4,519
5,397
All other interest charges
17,813
16,362
67,713
66,454
Income tax provision
8,009
8,691
33,674
24,059
Depreciation and amortization
9,073
9,882
37,918
39,851
Non-cash stock-based compensation
4,003
3,006
16,131
11,580
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,371
)
17
(210
)
34
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
496
609
(2,536
)
2,045
Merger and acquisition costs
5,052
-
6,027
-
Other
1,756
113
4,463
567
Adjusted EBITDA
$
57,000
$
60,099
$
251,872
$
253,260
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Data
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the number of "Effective Restaurants" in the Applebee's and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Applebee's
Global Effective Restaurants(a)
Franchise
1,657
1,614
1,617
1,621
Company
16
69
56
69
Total
1,673
1,683
1,673
1,690
System-wide(b)
Domestic sales percentage change(c)
1.0
%
23.4
%
4.7
%
34.4
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)
1.7
%
34.8
%
5.1
%
38.2
%
Franchise(b)
Domestic sales percentage change(c)(e)
3.7
%
23.8
%
5.3
%
34.4
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)
1.7
%
35.3
%
5.1
%
38.2
%
Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands)
$
52.5
$
51.9
$
53.7
$
50.9
IHOP
Global Effective Restaurants(a)
Franchise
1,610
1,581
1,597
1,571
Area license
156
156
156
156
Total
1,766
1,737
1,753
1,727
System-wide(b)
Sales percentage change(c)
3.9
%
30.8
%
7.7
%
38.5
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d)
2.0
%
39.2
%
5.8
%
40.2
%
Franchise(b)
Sales percentage change(c)
3.7
%
31.0
%
7.7
%
38.1
%
Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d)
1.6
%
40.3
%
5.7
%
39.7
%
Average weekly unit sales (in thousands)
$
38.2
$
37.5
$
37.0
$
34.9
Area License (b)
Sales percentage change(c)
6.5
%
27.9
%
7.9
%
42.4
%
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Data
(Unaudited)
|(a)
"Global Effective Restaurants" are the weighted average number of restaurants open in a given fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee's and IHOP systems, which includes restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company. Effective Restaurants do not include units operated as ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders).
(b)
"System-wide" sales are retail sales at domestic Applebee's restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated restaurants. System-wide sales do not include retail sales of ghost kitchens. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase or decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase or decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, Applebee's company-operated restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In millions)
Reported sales
Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales
$
1,059.1
$
1,020.9
$
4,235.3
$
4,021.7
Applebee's company-operated restaurants
9.5
36.6
126.7
146.0
IHOP franchise restaurant sales
799.7
771.1
3,070.0
2,850.3
IHOP area license restaurant sales
73.4
68.9
292.7
271.3
Total
$
1,941.7
$
1,897.5
$
7,724.7
$
7,289.3
(c)
"Sales percentage change" reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category.
(d)
"Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change" reflects the percentage change in sales, in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior year for domestic restaurants that have been operated during both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new unit openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open during both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period.
(e)
The Applebee's franchise sales percentage change for 2019 was impacted by the acquisition of 69 franchise restaurants in December 2018 now reported as company-operated.
Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Restaurant Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Applebee's Restaurant Development Activity
Summary - beginning of period:
Franchise
1,601
1,620
1,611
1,640
Company
69
69
69
69
Total Applebee's restaurants, beginning of period
1,670
1,689
1,680
1,709
Franchise restaurants opened:
Domestic
2
1
4
5
International
11
-
12
1
Total franchise restaurants opened
13
1
16
6
Franchise restaurants closed:
Domestic
(4
)
(10
)
(13
)
(25
)
International
(1
)
-
(5
)
(10
)
Total franchise restaurants closed
(5
)
(10
)
(18
)
(35
)
Net franchise restaurant development (reduction)
8
(9
)
(2
)
(29
)
Refranchised from Company restaurants
69
-
69
-
Net franchise restaurant additions (reductions)
77
(9
)
67
(29
)
Summary - end of period:
Franchise
1,678
1,611
1,678
1,611
Company
-
69
-
69
Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period
1,678
1,680
1,678
1,680
Domestic
1,569
1,578
1,569
1,578
International
109
102
109
102
IHOP Restaurant Development Activity
Summary - beginning of period:
Franchise
1,610
1,591
1,595
1,611
Area license
156
156
156
158
Company
-
3
-
3
Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period
1,766
1,750
1,751
1,772
Franchise/area license restaurants opened:
Domestic franchise
14
13
34
35
Domestic area license
1
-
3
2
International franchise
4
1
14
3
Total franchise/area license restaurants opened
19
14
51
40
Franchise/area license restaurants closed:
Domestic franchise
(2
)
(12
)
(14
)
(47
)
Domestic area license
(1
)
-
(3
)
(3
)
International franchise
(1
)
(1
)
(4
)
(10
)
International area license
-
-
-
(1
)
Total franchise/area license restaurants closed
(4
)
(13
)
(21
)
(61
)
Net franchise/area license restaurant development (reduction)
15
1
30
(21
)
Refranchised from Company restaurants
-
3
-
4
Franchise restaurants reacquired by the Company
-
-
-
(1
)
Net franchise/area license restaurant additions (reductions)
15
4
30
(18
)
Franchise
1,625
1,595
1,625
1,595
Area license
156
156
156
156
Company
-
-
-
-
Total IHOP restaurants, end of period
1,781
1,751
1,781
1,751
Domestic
1,677
1,657
1,677
1,657
International
104
94
104
94
The restaurant counts and activity presented above do not include seven domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders), 15 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 42 international IHOP ghost kitchens at December 31, 2022. There were three domestic and 13 international Applebee's ghost kitchens and 39 international IHOP ghost kitchens at December 31, 2021.
