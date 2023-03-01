ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) ("HGV" or "the Company") today reports its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

Fourth quarter highlights1

Total contract sales were $634 million.

Member count was 519,000. Consolidated Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, was 3.9%.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $992 million compared to $838 million for the same period in 2021. Total revenues were affected by a net deferral of $3 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $34 million in the same period in 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $78 million compared to $75 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $118 million compared to $105 million for the same period in 2021. Net income and adjusted net income were affected by a net deferral of $1 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $17 million in the same period in 2021.

Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.67 compared to $0.62 for the same period in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $1.01 compared to $0.86 for the same period in 2021. Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS were affected by a net deferral of $1 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $17 million in the same period in 2021, or $(0.01) and $(0.14) per share in the current period and the same period in 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $252 million compared to $264 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was affected by a net deferral of $1 million in the current period compared to a net deferral of $17 million in the same period in 2021.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 2.5 million shares of common stock for $100 million. Through Feb. 24, the Company has repurchased an additional 2 million shares for $80 million, and currently has $148 million remaining of the $500 million repurchase plan approved by the Board in May 2022.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

The Company expects full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA excluding deferrals and recognitions to be in a range of $1,090 million to $1,120 million.

"We delivered a strong finish to what has been a transformational year for HGV," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "During 2022 we introduced innovative new programs, launched our new membership club, HGV Max, and made material progress in the integration of Diamond Resorts. In addition, for the year we generated record contract sales, EBITDA, and cash flow, while returning a significant amount of capital to shareholders. We're excited about the year ahead and we're focused on leveraging our progress to drive additional growth across our platform, further enhancing value for our members as well as our shareholders."

The Company's current period results and prior year results include impacts related to deferrals of revenues and direct expenses related to the Sales of VOIs under construction that are recognized when construction is complete. These impacts are reflected in the sub-bullets.

Diamond Acquisition

On Aug. 2, 2021 (The "Acquisition Date"), HGV completed the acquisition of Dakota Holdings, Inc., the parent of Diamond Resorts International ("Diamond") (the "Diamond Acquisition"). HGV completed the acquisition by exchanging 100% of the outstanding equity interests of Diamond for shares of HGV common stock. Pre-existing HGV shareholders owned approximately 72% of the combined company after giving effect of the Diamond Acquisition, with certain funds controlled by Apollo Global Management Inc. ("Apollo") and other minority shareholders, who previously owned 100% of Diamond, holding approximately 28% at the time the Diamond Acquisition was completed.

Diamond's portfolio consists of resort properties that the Company manages, which are included in one of Diamond's single- and multi-use trusts (collectively, the "Diamond Collections" or "Collections"), or are Diamond-branded resorts in which the Company owns inventory. It also includes affiliated resorts and hotels, which the Company does not manage, and which do not carry the Diamond brand but are a part of Diamond's network and, through THE Club® and other Club offerings (the "Diamond Clubs"), are available for its members to use as vacation destinations.

The financial results in this report include Diamond's results of operations beginning on the Acquisition Date. The Company refers to Diamond's business and operations that were acquired as "Legacy-Diamond" or "Diamond," and HGV's operations as "Legacy-HGV," which is inclusive of operations that existed both prior to and following the Diamond Acquisition.

Overview

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, diluted EPS was $0.67 compared to $0.62 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $78 million and $252 million, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income and Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million and $264 million, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Total revenues for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, were $992 million compared to $838 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, included a net deferral of $1 million relating to the sales of intervals at Maui Bay Villas Phase III, which were under construction during the period. The Company anticipates recognizing these revenues and related expenses in 2023 when it expects to complete this project.

Consolidated Segment Highlights - Fourth quarter of 2022

Real Estate Sales and Financing

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, Real Estate Sales and Financing segment revenues were $595 million, an increase of $120 million compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA profit margin were $199 million and 33.4%, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $185 million and 38.9%, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Results in the fourth quarter of 2022 improved due to an increase in tour flow and VPG versus the prior year along with lower provision and reportability adjustments.

Real Estate Sales and Financing segment Adjusted EBITDA reflects a reduction of $1 million due to the net deferral of sales and related expenses of VOIs under construction at the Maui Bay Villas Phase III project for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $17 million of net deferral of sales related to the Maui Bay Villas Phase IB and The Beach Resort Sesoko Phase II projects for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Contract sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, increased $113 million to $634 million compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, tours increased by 21.9% and VPG increased by 1.3% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, fee-for-service contract sales represented 32.3% of contract sales compared to 25.9% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Financing revenues for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, increased by $15 million compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. This was driven primarily by the increase related to interest income on the timeshare financing receivables. The Company experienced an increase in the timeshare financing receivables balance along with an increase in the weighted average interest rate for the originated portfolio of 100 basis points as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to Dec. 31, 2021.

Resort Operations and Club Management

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, Resort Operations and Club Management segment revenue was $327 million, an increase of $30 million compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Resort Operations and Club Management segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA profit margin were $131 million and 40.1%, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $141 million and 47.5%, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Compared to the prior-year period revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased due to growth in our member base and strong rental performance. These improvements were more than offset by an increase in the Company's Rental and Ancillary segment operating expenses owing to an increase in member activity, along with elevated developer maintenance fees as HGV sells through recently opened inventory.

Inventory

The estimated value of the Company's total contract sales pipeline is approximately $11 billion at current pricing.

The total pipeline includes approximately $6 billion of sales relating to inventory that is currently available for sale at open or soon-to-open projects. The remaining approximately $5 billion of sales is related to inventory at new or existing projects that will become available for sale in the future upon registration, delivery or construction.

Owned inventory represents 85% of the Company's total pipeline. Approximately 54% of the owned inventory pipeline is currently available for sale.

Fee-for-service inventory represents 15% of the Company's total pipeline. Approximately 55% of the fee-for-service inventory pipeline is currently available for sale.

With 24% of the pipeline consisting of just-in-time inventory and 15% consisting of fee-for-service inventory, capital-efficient inventory represents 39% of the Company's total contract sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total cash and cash equivalents were $555 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, including $332 million of restricted cash.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Company had $2,651 million of corporate debt, net outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 6.14% and $1,102 million of non-recourse debt, net outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.54%.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Company's liquidity position consisted of $223 million of unrestricted cash and $959 million remaining borrowing capacity under the revolver facility.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, HGV has $652 million remaining borrowing capacity in total under the Timeshare Facility. Of this amount, HGV has $279 million of mortgage notes that are available to be securitized and another $338 million of mortgage notes that the Company expects will become eligible as soon as it meets typical milestones including receipt of first payment, deeding, or recording.

Free cash flow was $(62) million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $118 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted free cash flow was $(92) million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $193 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, includes add-backs of $38 million for acquisition-related costs.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Company's total net leverage on a trailing 12-month basis was approximately 2.36x.

Total Construction Deferrals and/or Recognitions Included in Results Reported Under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 ("ASC 606")

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA as reported under ASC 606 includes construction-related recognitions and deferrals of revenues and related expenses as detailed in Table T-1 below. Under ASC 606, the Company defers revenues and related expenses pertaining to sales at projects that occur during periods when that project is under construction until the period when construction is completed.

T-1 NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY (in millions) 2022 NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Sales of VOIs (deferrals) recognitions $ (42 ) $ (10 ) $ 86 $ (3 ) $ 31 Cost of VOI sales (deferrals) recognitions(1) (13 ) (5 ) 30 (1 ) 11 Sales and marketing expense (deferrals) recognitions (7 ) (1 ) 13 (1 ) 4 Net construction (deferrals) recognitions(2) $ (22 ) $ (4 ) $ 43 $ (1 ) $ 16 Net income $ 51 $ 73 $ 150 $ 78 $ 352 Interest expense 33 35 37 37 142 Income tax expense 20 41 54 14 129 Depreciation and amortization 60 64 57 63 244 Interest expense and depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates - - 2 - 2 EBITDA 164 213 300 192 869 Other loss (gain), net (1 ) 2 (2 ) 2 1 Share-based compensation expense 11 15 14 6 46 Acquisition and integration-related expense 13 17 19 18 67 Impairment expense (reversal) 3 (3 ) - 17 17 Other adjustment items(3) 12 29 7 17 65 Adjusted EBITDA $ 202 $ 273 $ 338 $ 252 $ 1,065

T-1 NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY (CONTINUED, in millions) 2021 NET CONSTRUCTION DEFERRAL ACTIVITY First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Sales of VOIs (deferrals) recognitions $ (32 ) $ (42 ) $ 241 $ (34 ) $ 133 Cost of VOI sales (deferrals) recognitions(1) (10 ) (13 ) 73 (12 ) 38 Sales and marketing expense (deferrals) recognitions (4 ) (7 ) 35 (5 ) 19 Net construction (deferrals) recognitions(2) $ (18 ) $ (22 ) $ 133 $ (17 ) $ 76 Net income $ (7 ) $ 9 $ 99 $ 75 $ 176 Interest expense 15 17 42 31 105 Income tax (benefit) expense (6 ) 3 49 47 93 Depreciation and amortization 11 12 48 55 126 Interest expense and depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 1 - - - 1 EBITDA 14 41 238 208 501 Other loss, net 1 1 20 4 26 Share-based compensation expense 4 14 14 16 48 Acquisition and integration-related expense 15 14 54 23 106 Impairment expense 1 - 1 - 2 Other adjustment items(3) 7 - 13 13 33 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42 $ 70 $ 340 $ 264 $ 716

(1) Includes anticipated Costs of VOI sales related to inventory associated with Sales of VOIs under construction that will be acquired once construction is complete. (2) The table represents deferrals and recognitions of Sales of VOIs revenue and direct costs for properties under construction. (3) Includes costs associated with restructuring, one-time charges and other non-cash items. This amount also includes the amortization of premiums resulting from purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted Net Income or Loss, Adjusted Diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA profit margin, Adjusted EBITDA profit margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Please see the tables in this press release and "Definitions" for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company refers to Deferral Adjusted EBITDA guidance, which does not take into account any future deferrals of revenues and direct expenses related to the sales of VOIs under construction that are recognized, only on a non-GAAP basis, as the quantification of reconciling items to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is not readily available without unreasonable effort due to uncertainties associated with the timing and amount of such items. These items may create a material difference between the non-GAAP and comparable U.S. GAAP results.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton's 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

DEFINITIONS

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, presented herein, is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP that reflects net income (loss), before interest expense (excluding non-recourse debt), a provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as EBITDA, as previously defined, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including, but not limited to, gains, losses and expenses in connection with: (i) other gains, including asset dispositions and foreign currency transactions; (ii) debt restructurings/retirements; (iii) non-cash impairment losses; (iv) share-based and other compensation expenses; and (v) other items, including but not limited to costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring, amortization of premiums and discounts resulting from purchase accounting, and other non-cash and one-time charges.

EBITDA profit margin, presented herein, represents EBITDA, as previously defined, divided by total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA profit margin, presented herein, represents Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined, divided by total revenues.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

HGV believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions; and (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered either in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow or other methods of analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our interest expense (excluding interest expense on non-recourse debt), or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the effect on earnings or changes resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our future operations;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for future replacements of assets that are being depreciated and amortized; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be calculated differently from other companies in our industry limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us to reinvest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations.

Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Diluted EPS, presented herein, is calculated as net income further adjusted to exclude certain items, including, but not limited to, gains, losses and expenses in connection with costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring, amortization of premiums and discounts resulting from purchase accounting, and other non-cash and one-time charges.

Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow represents cash from operating activities less non-inventory capital spending.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude net non-recourse debt activities and other one-time adjustment items including, but not limited to, costs associated with acquisitions.

We consider Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be liquidity measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP that provides useful information to both management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities that can be used for investing and financing activities, including strategic opportunities and debt service. We do not believe these non-GAAP measures to be a representation of how we will use excess cash.

Real Estate Metrics

Contract sales represents the total amount of VOI products (fee-for-service, just-in-time, developed, and points-based) under purchase agreements signed during the period where we have received a down payment of at least 10 percent of the contract price. Contract sales differ from revenues from the Sales of VOIs, net that we report in our condensed consolidated statements of operations due to the requirements for revenue recognition, as well as adjustments for incentives. We consider contract sales to be an important operating measure because it reflects the pace of sales in our business and is used to manage the performance of the sales organization. While the presentation of contract sales on a combined basis (fee-for-service, just-in-time, developed, and points-based) is most appropriate for the purpose of the operating metric, additional information regarding the split of contract sales, included in "-Real Estate" below, is useful for investors who are interested in the underlying capital structures of the Company's projects. See Note 2: Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in our consolidated financial statements included in Item 8 in our Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for additional information on Sales of VOIs, net.

Developed Inventory refers to VOI inventory that is sourced from projects the Company develops.

Fee-for-Service Inventory refers to VOI inventory HGV sells and manages on behalf of third-party developers.

Just-in-Time Inventory refers to VOI inventory primarily sourced in transactions that are designed to closely correlate the timing of the acquisition with HGV's sale of that inventory to purchasers.

Points-Based Inventory refers to VOI sales that are backed by physical real estate that is contributed to a trust.

NOG or Net Owner Growth represents the year-over-year change in membership.

Real estate profit represents sales revenue less the cost of VOI sales and sales and marketing costs, net of marketing revenue. Real estate profit margin is calculated by dividing real estate profit by sales revenue. The Company considers this to be an important operating measure because it measures the efficiency of our sales and marketing spending and management of inventory costs.

Sales revenue represents Sale of VOIs, net and fee-for-service commissions and brand fees earned from the sale of fee-for-service intervals.

Fee-for-service commissions and brand fees, net represents commissions and brand fees earned from the sale of fee-for-service intervals net of related reserves.

Tour flow represents the number of sales presentations given at HGV's sales centers during the period.

Volume per guest ("VPG") represents the sales attributable to tours at HGV's sales locations and is calculated by dividing contract sales, excluding telesales, by tour flow. The Company considers VPG to be an important operating measure because it measures the effectiveness of HGV's sales process, combining the average transaction price with closing rate.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC.

FINANCIAL TABLES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS T-2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS T-3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS T-4 FREE CASH FLOWS RECONCILIATION T-5 SEGMENT REVENUE RECONCILIATION T-6 SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME T-7 REAL ESTATE SALES PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE T-8 CONTRACT SALES MIX BY TYPE SCHEDULE T-9 FINANCING PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE T-10 RESORT AND CLUB PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE T-11 RENTAL AND ANCILLARY PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE T-12 REAL ESTATE SALES AND FINANCING SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA T-13 RESORT AND CLUB MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA T-14 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (Non-GAAP) T-15

T-2 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share data) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 223 $ 432 Restricted cash 332 263 Accounts receivable, net 511 302 Timeshare financing receivables, net 1,767 1,747 Inventory 1,159 1,240 Property and equipment, net 798 756 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 76 70 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 72 59 Goodwill 1,416 1,377 Intangible assets, net 1,277 1,441 Land and infrastructure held for sale - 41 Other assets 373 280 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,004 $ 8,008 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 1,007 $ 673 Advanced deposits 150 112 Debt, net 2,651 2,913 Non-recourse debt, net 1,102 1,328 Operating lease liabilities 94 87 Deferred revenues 190 237 Deferred income tax liabilities 659 670 Total liabilities 5,853 6,020 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 authorized shares, none issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 3,000,000,000 authorized shares, 113,628,706 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 119,904,001 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,582 1,630 Accumulated retained earnings 529 357 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39 - Total equity 2,151 1,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,004 $ 8,008

T-3 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share and share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Sales of VOIs, net $ 361 $ 286 $ 1,491 $ 883 Sales, marketing, brand and other fees 163 133 620 385 Financing 71 56 267 183 Resort and club management 155 148 534 340 Rental and ancillary services 160 144 626 342 Cost reimbursements 82 71 297 202 Total revenues 992 838 3,835 2,335 Expenses Cost of VOI sales 67 59 274 213 Sales and marketing 297 221 1,146 653 Financing 37 22 103 65 Resort and club management 43 35 161 80 Rental and ancillary services 153 116 579 267 General and administrative 54 59 212 151 Acquisition and integration-related expense 18 23 67 106 Depreciation and amortization 63 55 244 126 License fee expense 34 23 124 80 Impairment expense 17 - 17 2 Cost reimbursements 82 71 297 202 Total operating expenses 865 684 3,224 1,945 Interest expense (37 ) (31 ) (142 ) (105 ) Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 4 3 13 10 Other (loss) gain, net (2 ) (4 ) (1 ) (26 ) Income before income taxes 92 122 481 269 Income tax expense (14 ) (47 ) (129 ) (93 ) Net income $ 78 $ 75 $ 352 $ 176 Earnings per share(1): Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.63 $ 2.98 $ 1.77 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 2.93 $ 1.75

(1) Earnings per share is calculated using whole numbers.

T-4 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 78 $ 75 $ 352 $ 176 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63 55 244 126 Amortization of deferred financing costs, acquisition premiums and other 18 20 52 39 Provision for financing receivables losses 39 44 142 121 Impairment expense 17 - 17 2 Other loss (gain), net 2 7 3 14 Share-based compensation 6 16 46 48 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (37 ) 49 (38 ) 58 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates (4 ) (3 ) (13 ) (10 ) Return on investment in unconsolidated affiliates - - - 2 Net changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (113 ) (22 ) (177 ) (124 ) Timeshare financing receivables, net (83 ) (56 ) (224 ) (92 ) Inventory (1 ) 26 100 15 Purchases and development of real estate for future conversion to inventory (4 ) (8 ) (8 ) (33 ) Other assets (13 ) (14 ) (34 ) 48 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 37 (53 ) 294 (48 ) Advanced deposits 12 (3 ) 37 (8 ) Deferred revenues (33 ) (1 ) (46 ) (166 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (16 ) 132 747 168 Investing Activities Acquisition of Diamond, net of cash and restricted cash acquired - (7 ) - (1,592 ) Capital expenditures for property and equipment (33 ) (7 ) (58 ) (18 ) Software capitalization costs (13 ) (7 ) (39 ) (21 ) Net cash used in investing activities (46 ) (21 ) (97 ) (1,631 ) Financing Activities Issuance of debt 40 300 40 2,950 Issuance of non-recourse debt 98 168 769 264 Repayment of debt (3 ) (311 ) (313 ) (1,154 ) Repayment of non-recourse debt (166 ) (125 ) (990 ) (359 ) Debt issuance costs (1 ) (9 ) (13 ) (70 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (110 ) - (272 ) - Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units - (1 ) (8 ) (6 ) Proceeds from employee stock plan purchases 3 - 5 1 Proceeds from stock option exercises - 3 2 13 Other 1 (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (138 ) 24 (782 ) 1,636 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 11 (4 ) (8 ) (4 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (189 ) 131 (140 ) 169 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 744 564 695 526 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 555 $ 695 $ 555 $ 695

T-5 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (16 ) $ 132 $ 747 $ 168 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (33 ) (7 ) (58 ) (18 ) Software capitalization costs (13 ) (7 ) (39 ) (21 ) Free Cash Flow $ (62 ) $ 118 $ 650 $ 129 Non-recourse debt activity, net (68 ) 43 (221 ) (95 ) Acquisition and integration-related expense 18 23 67 106 Other adjustment items(1) 20 9 67 10 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (92 ) $ 193 $ 563 $ 150

(1) Includes capitalized acquisition and integration-related costs.

T-6 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. SEGMENT REVENUE RECONCILIATION (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Real estate sales and financing $ 595 $ 475 $ 2,378 $ 1,451 Resort operations and club management 327 297 1,197 700 Total segment revenues 922 772 3,575 2,151 Cost reimbursements 82 71 297 202 Intersegment eliminations (12 ) (5 ) (37 ) (18 ) Total revenues $ 992 $ 838 $ 3,835 $ 2,335

T-7 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 78 $ 75 $ 352 $ 176 Interest expense 37 31 142 105 Income tax expense 14 47 129 93 Depreciation and amortization 63 55 244 126 Interest expense, depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates - - 2 1 EBITDA 192 208 869 501 Other loss (gain), net 2 4 1 26 Share-based compensation expense 6 16 46 48 Acquisition and integration-related expense 18 23 67 106 Impairment expense 17 - 17 2 Other adjustment items(1) 17 13 65 33 Adjusted EBITDA $ 252 $ 264 $ 1,065 $ 716 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Real estate sales and financing(2) $ 199 $ 185 $ 865 $ 537 Resort operations and club management(2) 131 141 463 353 Adjustments: Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 3 3 15 11 License fee expense (34 ) (23 ) (124 ) (80 ) General and administrative(3) (47 ) (42 ) (154 ) (105 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 252 $ 264 $ 1,065 $ 716 Adjusted EBITDA profit margin 25.4 % 31.5 % 27.8 % 30.7 % EBITDA profit margin 19.4 % 24.8 % 22.7 % 21.5 %

(1) Includes costs associated with restructuring, one-time charges and other non-cash items. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, this amount also includes the amortization of premiums resulting from the Diamond Acquisition. (2) Includes intersegment transactions, share-based compensation, depreciation and other adjustments attributable to the segments. (3) Excludes segment related share-based compensation, depreciation and other adjustment items.

T-8 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. REAL ESTATE SALES PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE (in millions, except Tour Flow and VPG) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Tour flow 141,610 116,123 517,117 298,044 VPG 4,350 4,294 4,432 4,332 Owned contract sales mix 67.7 % 74.1 % 70.9 % 68.6 % Fee-for-service contract sales mix 32.3 % 25.9 % 29.1 % 31.4 % Contract sales $ 634 $ 521 $ 2,381 $ 1,352 Adjustments: Fee-for-service sales(1) (205 ) (135 ) (693 ) (424 ) Provision for financing receivables losses (39 ) (44 ) (142 ) (121 ) Reportability and other: Net recognition of sales of VOIs under construction(2) (3 ) (34 ) 31 133 Fee-for-service sale upgrades, net 4 6 18 14 Other(3) (30 ) (28 ) (104 ) (71 ) Sales of VOIs, net $ 361 $ 286 $ 1,491 $ 883 Plus: Fee-for-service commissions and brand fees, net 119 74 412 236 Sales revenue 480 360 1,903 1,119 Cost of VOI sales 67 59 274 213 Sales and marketing expense, net(4) 242 163 886 479 Real Estate expense 309 222 1,160 692 Real Estate profit $ 171 $ 138 $ 743 $ 427 Real Estate profit margin 35.6 % 38.3 % 39.0 % 38.2 % Reconciliation of fee-for-service commissions: Sales, marketing, brand and other fees 163 133 620 385 Less: Marketing revenue and other fees 44 59 208 149 Fee-for-service commissions and brand fees, net $ 119 $ 74 $ 412 $ 236

(1) Represents contract sales from fee-for-service properties on which we earn commissions and brand fees. (2) Represents the net recognition of revenues related to the Sales of VOIs under construction that are recognized when construction is complete. (3) Includes adjustments for revenue recognition, including amounts in rescission and sales incentives. (4) Includes revenue recognized through our marketing programs for existing owners and prospective first-time buyers and revenue associated with sales incentives, title service and document compliance.

T-9 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. CONTRACT SALES MIX BY TYPE SCHEDULE Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Just-In-Time Contract Sales Mix 15 % 17 % 15 % 20 % Fee-For-Service Contract Sales Mix 32 % 26 % 29 % 31 % Total Capital-Efficient Contract Sales Mix(1) 47 % 43 % 44 % 51 %

(1) Diamond contract sales are related to developed properties and therefore are not included in capital efficient contract sales.

T-10 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. FINANCING PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income(1) $ 65 $ 49 $ 235 $ 157 Other financing revenue 6 7 32 26 Financing revenue 71 56 267 183 Consumer financing interest expense 21 8 47 30 Other financing expense 16 14 56 35 Financing expense 37 22 103 65 Financing profit $ 34 $ 34 $ 164 $ 118 Financing profit margin 47.9 % 60.7 % 61.4 % 64.5 %

(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, this amount includes $6 million and $33 million, respectively, of amortization of the premium related to the acquired timeshare financing receivables resulting from the Diamond Acquisition.

T-11 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. RESORT AND CLUB PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE (in millions, except for Members and Net Owner Growth) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total members 518,602 499,067 Consolidated Net Owner Growth (NOG)(1) 19,535 - Consolidated Net Owner Growth % (NOG)(1) 3.9 % -

(1) Consolidated NOG is a trailing-twelve-month concept for which the twelve months ended in 2022 includes member count for Legacy-HGV, Legacy-DRI, and HGV Max members on a consolidated basis. This consolidated trailing-twelve-month concept is not applicable for the twelve months ended 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Club management revenue $ 77 $ 70 $ 227 $ 168 Resort management revenue 78 78 307 172 Resort and club management revenues 155 148 534 340 Club management expense 11 10 42 28 Resort management expense 32 25 119 52 Resort and club management expenses 43 35 161 80 Resort and club management profit $ 112 $ 113 $ 373 $ 260 Resort and club management profit margin 72.3 % 76.4 % 69.9 % 76.5 %

T-12 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. RENTAL AND ANCILLARY PROFIT DETAIL SCHEDULE (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Rental revenues $ 150 $ 131 $ 586 $ 315 Ancillary services revenues 10 13 40 27 Rental and ancillary services revenues 160 144 626 342 Rental expenses 143 104 544 242 Ancillary services expense 10 12 35 25 Rental and ancillary services expenses 153 116 579 267 Rental and ancillary services profit $ 7 $ 28 $ 47 $ 75 Rental and ancillary services profit margin 4.4 % 19.4 % 7.5 % 21.9 %

T-13 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. REAL ESTATE SALES AND FINANCING SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales of VOIs, net $ 361 $ 286 $ 1,491 $ 883 Sales, marketing, brand and other fees 163 133 620 385 Financing revenue 71 56 267 183 Real estate sales and financing segment revenues 595 475 2,378 1,451 Cost of VOI sales (67 ) (59 ) (274 ) (213 ) Sales and marketing expense, net (297 ) (221 ) (1,146 ) (653 ) Financing expense (37 ) (22 ) (103 ) (65 ) Marketing package stays (12 ) (5 ) (37 ) (18 ) Share-based compensation 2 2 11 9 Other adjustment items 15 15 36 26 Real estate sales and financing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 199 $ 185 $ 865 $ 537 Real estate sales and financing segment adjusted EBITDA profit margin 33.4 % 38.9 % 36.4 % 37.0 %

T-14 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. RESORT AND CLUB MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Resort and club management revenues $ 155 $ 148 $ 534 $ 340 Rental and ancillary services 160 144 626 342 Marketing package stays 12 5 37 18 Resort and club management segment revenue 327 297 1,197 700 Resort and club management expenses (43 ) (35 ) (161 ) (80 ) Rental and ancillary services expenses (153 ) (116 ) (579 ) (267 ) Share-based compensation - 2 5 5 Other adjustment items - (7 ) 1 (5 ) Resort and club segment adjusted EBITDA $ 131 $ 141 $ 463 $ 353 Resort and club management segment adjusted EBITDA profit margin 40.1 % 47.5 % 38.7 % 50.4 %

T-15 HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (Non-GAAP) (in millions except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 78 $ 75 $ 352 $ 176 Income tax expense 14 47 129 93 Income before income taxes 92 122 481 269 Certain items: Other loss (gain), net 2 4 1 26 Impairment expense 17 - 17 2 Acquisition and integration-related expense 18 23 67 106 Other adjustment items(1) 17 13 65 20 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 146 $ 162 $ 631 $ 423 Income tax expense (28 ) (57 ) (167 ) (132 ) Adjusted net income $ 118 $ 105 $ 464 $ 291 Weighted average shares outstanding Diluted (millions) 116 122 120 101 Earnings per share(2): Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.62 $ 2.93 $ 1.75 Adjusted diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.86 $ 3.88 $ 2.88

(1) Includes costs associated with restructuring, one-time charges and other non-cash items. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, this amount also includes the amortization of premiums resulting from the Diamond Acquisition. (2) Earnings per share amounts are calculated using whole numbers.

