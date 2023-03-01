Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report 2022 has been published





1 March 2023

Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report 2022 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report for 2022 has been published at www.lt.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations. The annual report consists of the Annual Review 2022 and the Financial Review 2022.

The Financial Review includes the Board of Directors' report, Financial Statements for the year 2022 and the Auditor's report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report.

Lassila & Tikanoja publishes the Financial Review in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags.

The Financial Review is attached to this release as an XHTML file as well as a PDF file and it is available on www.lt.fi/en.

The Annual Review 2022 includes a sustainability report in accordance with the GRI standards.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. In 2022, the company's net sales amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

