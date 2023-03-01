Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898607 ISIN: FI0009010854 Ticker-Symbol: LT5 
Frankfurt
01.03.23
09:07 Uhr
10,880 Euro
+0,100
+0,93 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,96011,10014:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 12:06
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report 2022 has been published


Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
1 March 2023 1.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report 2022 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report for 2022 has been published at www.lt.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations. The annual report consists of the Annual Review 2022 and the Financial Review 2022.

The Financial Review includes the Board of Directors' report, Financial Statements for the year 2022 and the Auditor's report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report.

Lassila & Tikanoja publishes the Financial Review in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags.

The Financial Review is attached to this release as an XHTML file as well as a PDF file and it is available on www.lt.fi/en.

The Annual Review 2022 includes a sustainability report in accordance with the GRI standards.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. In 2022, the company's net sales amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.