WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $452.2 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $7.72 billion from $7.08 billion last year.
Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $452.2 Mln. vs. $454.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.04 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.02 -Revenue (Q4): $7.72 Bln vs. $7.08 Bln last year.
