Clario integrates AI into clinical trial data collection for spirometry with new partnership with ArtiQ

The partnership will allow for easy scaling of AI over-reading to provide patient benefits and certainty of data collection in respiratory trials

New solution provides instant evaluation of spirometry data quality, with detailed feedback, to improve on-the-spot analysis and avoid patients having to reschedule for retests

AI innovation provides consistent results to decrease end-point variability due to low data quality and human subjectivity

Partnership drives further improvements to Clario's industry leading, high-quality home spirometry for clinical trials

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a healthcare research technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, today announced a partnership with technology startup ArtiQ to increase certainty in respiratory clinical trials that require spirometry data. The new partnership enables access to AI-based reviews of spirometry data collected on the Clario platform for clinical trials.





Spirometry is a test used to help diagnose and monitor certain lung conditions by measuring how much air a patient can breathe out in one forced breath. During clinical trials, spirometry tests can help scientists evaluate the effectiveness of potential new medicines. Consistent and accurate over-reading of the results is complex and requires significant scientific expertise to allow for comparability of readings. Deep integration of AI overreading of spirometry results, along with optional human supervision, provides increased speed and scalability of clinical trials and certainty in the data collected. Investigators and patients also stand to benefit through instant feedback on the quality of the test they perform. This means tests can be reliably performed at the patient's home or, if conducted on site, there is no need to re-book repeat tests if results are uncertain.

Commenting on the new partnership, Achim Schülke, Chief Innovation Officer said: "Clario's partnership with ArtiQ demonstrates how AI combined with scientific expertise can transform clinical trials for sponsors and patients alike. Together, we will collaborate to optimize clinical trials that involve spirometry, challenge the status quo and unlock new levels of efficiency, quality and patient focus. Using AI, the experts on Clario's Overread team can focus on what matters most, which is identifying problematic data and outliers, tracking disease-related questions and assessing new endpoints."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Clario to bring ArtiQ.QC to more respiratory clinical trials around the world," said Marko Topalovic, CEO of ArtiQ. "At ArtiQ, we are committed to revolutionize the way highest quality data is collected in respiratory clinical trials, and our partnership with Clario is a key step in achieving this vision. ArtiQ.QC represents the future of spirometry data collection, and by integrating this cutting-edge AI-based technology into more clinical trials, we are able to boost the efficiency, further optimize data collection and increase chances for positive outcomes. This is just the beginning, as we strive to lead the industry with our unwavering commitment to improve patient outcomes through innovative and visionary solutions."

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory approvals for over five million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years. For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ArtiQ

ArtiQ is a young, dynamic, and innovative spin-off company of the University of Leuven (Belgium). As a medical software company, ArtiQ is dedicated to improve how patients with respiratory complaints are diagnosed & monitored, and how pharmaceutical companies run & optimize respiratory clinical trials. ArtiQ builds and sells smart software to empower traditional respiratory devices and processes. Since 2019, together with researchers, clinicians, equipment manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies we aim to make key improvements for patients with lung diseases. More information can be found at www.artiq.eu or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.

