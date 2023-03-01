Huawei will supply technology to one of the largest RES power plants in Central and Eastern Europe

KLECZEW, Poland, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest hybrid farm in Central and Eastern Europe will be built in Poland, combining a photovoltaic and a wind power plants with a total capacity of 205 MW. The annual production will supply electricity to more than 100,000 households and reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 160 tons. To develop the plant's technological infrastructure, Huawei will supply 710 string inverters and 23 smart transformer stations. The hybrid farm is being built on post-mining land in Kleczew, Wielkopolska Voivodeship.





Kleczew Solar & Wind is located on post-mining land and will be one of the largest renewable energy parks in Central and Eastern Europe and the first project in Poland, on such a large scale, to combine photovoltaic and wind technologies. The first phase of construction includes the construction of a 193 MWp photovoltaic power plant and a 12 MW wind power plant. As part of the investment, Huawei will supply 23 smart transformer stations and 710 inverters, one of the key components of the photovoltaic power plant. The assumed annual energy yield from the photovoltaic power plant is about 222 GWh and about 47 GWh from the wind farm. The hybrid farm in Kleczew will be able to supply energy needs of more than 100,000 households.

Huawei has been consistently involved in the development of modern energy sector with smart photovoltaic solutions for several years. I am extremely pleased that our technologies can proactively support Poland's green transformation in such key projects as the hybrid power plant in Kleczew. This is a very important investment on the way to the full decarbonization of the Polish economy and the provision of green, clean and cost-effective energy to the entire society. - says Ryszard Hordynski, Director of Strategy and Communications at Huawei Poland.

Kleczew Solar & Wind's investor is Lewandpol Group; the asset manager is Ergy, the Electrum Group is responsible for general contracting and the implementation of the active and reactive power regulator, Renedium.

This is a strategically important project towards the decarbonization of the Polish economy. Suppliers and contractors involved in the supply chain were carefully selected, in order to ensure efficiency and reliability during and beyond the construction period of the power plant. We are confident we will be cooperating with the best suppliers, this includes Huawei, already known on the Polish market as a reliable supplier of high-end inverters. - said Marcin Kuprel, CEO of Ergy.

Huawei leverages its advantages in digital and power electronics technologies, and innovates in integrating its established digital technologies with PV, energy storage, cloud, and AI technologies. It offers intelligent PV+storage solutions for three main scenarios in power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption: Utility-scale Smart PV Solution, C&I Smart PV Solution, and Residential Smart PV Solution. The solutions reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of PV plants over the lifetime and improve the grid forming performance, making PV a primary energy source.

The selection of inverters and smart transformer stations by our business partners is the best confirmation of the high quality and reliability of our technology. The Kleczew Solar & Wind investment is both the culmination of many years of holistic business cooperation, as well as an important factor for the further development of hybrid power plants. The confidence of business partners: Ergy, Electrum and investor Lewandpol in our products fills us with pride and provides motivation for further work, in the name of developing emission-free energy sources. It is worth noting that Huawei inverters were the first in Poland to receive indefinite mandatory certification for all photovoltaic inverters. - adds Pawel Strzalkowski, Senior Account Representative, Digital Power, Huawei Poland.

The photovoltaic part of the Kleczew Solar & Wind power plant is being built with the participation of Electrum, Jinko Solar, Budmat and Tele-Fonika Kable.

