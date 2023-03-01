DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 84.013

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 243214

CODE: TPHU LN

ISIN: LU1681037948

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU LN Sequence No.: 226795 EQS News ID: 1572201 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2023 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)