VANA Botanicals is the latest South Asian women-owned brand with its all-natural and organic skincare line.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - VANA Botanicals, a South Asian women-owned brand, announces the launch of their new range of natural and organic skincare products. The brand, which is derived from the word "VANA" meaning "Forest", is on a mission to provide effective skincare solutions using only the best ingredients from nature.

VANA Botanicals

Symbolizing the brand's commitment to using only nature's ingredients to deliver radiant, healthy skin. VANA Botanicals not only focuses on the main ingredients, but also pays close attention to the 'hidden' ingredients such as chelating agents and preservatives to ensure that every ingredient is thoroughly researched and hand-selected for the best possible experience.

VANA Botanicals

The brand's founder, Spoorthi Reddy, has devoted years to exploring the ancient beauty secrets of Ayurveda and discovering highly effective, natural ingredients for the products. With this knowledge, VANA Botanicals aims to educate consumers on the importance of understanding all ingredients in a skincare product, not just the main ingredients.

VANA Botanicals is dedicated to using only the best natural preservatives. The brand's mission is to provide chemical-free, nature-based solutions for every skin type and concern.

In the future, VANA Botanicals plans to expand into body and hair care, becoming the go-to source for all natural skincare needs.

"With the desire to meld modern technologies with traditional methods, we are here to explore the unexplored corners of forests to redefine your skincare routine," said Spoorthi Reddy, Founder of VANA Botanicals. "Love your skin and let VANA Botanicals take care of it with the power of nature."

About VANA Botanicals

VANA Botanicals is a company that specializes in selling botanical skincare products. The products are made with natural and organic ingredients, and the company prides itself on being environmentally conscious. The website offers a range of products including face oils, serums, masks, and more. Each product is described in detail, with information on the ingredients used and how they benefit the skin. The company's mission is to provide customers with high-quality, natural skincare products that promote healthy, radiant skin.

